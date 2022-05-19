RELIGION: Jesus’ Words Give Peace In Times Of Trouble

"These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world." John 16:33

Life in this world is full of trouble and heartache. In addition to the sickness, pain and death that all face, there is the persecution and suffering that those who follow Christ Jesus can expect in this world from those who continue in impenitence and rebellion against the LORD God who created and redeemed them.

Before His betrayal, arrest and crucifixion, Jesus attempted to prepare His disciples for what lay ahead. They were about to witness His passion and death on the cross, and all would look hopeless to them because of their unbelief and hardness of heart.

Though they would see Him again, alive from the dead, He would no longer be present with them in the same manner as He had been over the months and years before (cf. John 16:19-20). And they too would suffer much from the enemies of Christ as they proclaimed His Word and Doctrine in the world (cf. John 16:1-5).

Jesus did not want His disciples' faith to be shaken and destroyed by what was to come. He wanted them to continue to trust in Him and have peace in Him. Jesus warned His followers ahead of time so that, when all these things came to pass, they would hold fast to Him with the confidence that in Him they had forgiveness and in Him they had life everlasting in the mansions of His Father's house (cf. John 14:1-6).

These words of comfort are for you and me too as we face tribulation and suffering in this world. We will face hardships and trouble. As Paul wrote, "Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution" (2 Tim. 3:12). We should expect no less as we follow Christ and bear witness to the truth of His Word.

But though we must endure tribulation in this world, we can have peace in Christ Jesus. He has redeemed us from sin and death by His own innocent sufferings and death in our stead and He has risen again in victory. Through faith in Him, we too have the victory. In Him we have pardon and peace - forgiveness for all our sins. In Him we have the assurance that we too shall be raised up unto life everlasting.

In the world, we shall have tribulation. Being a Christian and follower of Jesus will not bring us a life of ease and worldly peace, but we have peace in Jesus. We can be of good cheer whatever comes our way because Jesus, our Savior, has overcome the world. In Him we have the final victory. In Him we have the everlasting joys of heaven!

Dearest Lord Jesus, thank You for the gift of life You won for me by Your innocent sufferings and death in my stead. Graciously keep me in Your peace. Grant that I hold fast to You and Your Word and trust in You for pardon and life everlasting. Amen.

[Scripture is quoted from the King James Version of the Bible. Devotion is by Randy Moll. He may be contacted by email at [email protected] More of Moll's devotional writings may be freely read at https://goodshepherdonline.org. Opinions expressed are those of the author.]