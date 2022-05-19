Pineville Third Graders Visit McDonald County Courthouse Museum

PINEVILLE -- Pineville third-grade students toured the McDonald County Courthouse Museum Monday, May 16, being the third group of third graders to tour the museum this year.

The McDonald County Historical Society has hosted tours for third-grade students from Pineville, Noel and Anderson so far this year and has extended invites to third graders from each school in the district. County third graders visit the courthouse museum while focusing on the Missouri unit in their school curriculum.

Gayla Baker, board member and head of student tours for the McDonald County Historical Society, said this is her first year leading and coordinating third-grade tours. Baker said the tours are an impactful way to help McDonald County's third graders learn about county history.

"I think it's very important to share the history of our county," Baker said. "A lot of these kids that come in and they learn. It's important to pass our heritage down any way that we can, and through our county history is one way that we can do that."

Baker said offering the students a hands-on way of viewing county history may increase student interest and increase information retention. Baker said the students get excited while walking through the courthouse museum, often favoring the jail room, Jesse James room, and courtroom.

"They love the courtroom because Tonja Schlessman has done a courtroom that they set up and they all have parts," Baker said, noting the students learn more about the court and how it operates.

Leanna Schlessman, 15, volunteers at the courthouse museum when students visit for class trips, when the Historical Society hosts events at the museum, and on the museum's "opening day."

Schlessman took charge in the Secession Room and Telephone Room when Pineville third graders visited the museum. Schlessman noted that she has taught out of different rooms with other groups of students although she noted she enjoys teaching students about secession.

Schlessman said she wants to instill in students the love that she has for McDonald County's history.

"It imprints a love for learning history if you can make it a fun environment," Schlessman said. "Even if they don't understand everything that's in the museum, they're still learning a little bit about history, especially in their own county, that they can build upon."

Schlessman said she can see the students learn a lot when they visit the museum, and they are eager to ask historical society volunteers questions about the pieces that surround them.

Baker said the McDonald County Historical Society will meet with teachers in the fall to learn what the teachers hope to emphasize for students during future museum tours. Baker noted the historical society will continue hosting tours for McDonald County students as long as they can.

The McDonald County Courthouse Museum is free to visit and open to the public Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June to December.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Leanna Schlessman addressing Pineville third graders in the "Secession Room." Students are eager to ask Schlessman questions about the room.

