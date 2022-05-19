Pineville Hopeful For ARPA Grant

The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, passed a resolution to apply for ARPA funds to pay for water improvements on Mountain Ridge.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten said he received an email about the possibility of applying for the funds shortly before the meeting. He said, if the city is approved for the funding, Pineville would not need a loan for the new water tower, water treatment facility and water line replacement. If the city matched 20 percent, that would be $200,000, he said.

"It's going to be very competitive, but they want shovel-ready projects -- basically where we're sitting," he said.

Also on Tuesday, the board visited the David A. Thurman memorial at the historic courthouse museum and placed a wreath at the site. Sweeten said Thurman was killed in the line of duty on April 14, 1991, after being shot at Country Market. He said the city places a wreath at the memorial every year as a reminder of Thurman's sacrifice.

The board looked at bids on the valve for the water line on Jesse James Road. The current four-inch valve was believed to connect two eight-inch lines, cutting down on water flow. Public Works Superintendent Chris Tinsley said, upon further examination, there are actually three six-inch lines on one side of the valve, which makes the situation more complicated.

Ferguson bid $30,830 for the valve, a vault and parts. Core and Main bid $24,148 for just the valve.

Tinsley told the board that having the vault will make the job go about two weeks faster. The board approved the bid from Ferguson.

Also, the board considered bids for materials on the Big Sugar water project, which is to bring water to the bike park. Joplin Supply bid $56,550, Core and Main bid $45,607, and Ferguson bid $44,588. Tinsley said the bids included everything except rock, concrete and two vaults.

The board approved the bid from Ferguson.

Tinsley told the board about an extension for a mini excavator that can be used to hook up all the Bobcat attachments to the mini excavator. The price was $3,795.

"A set of forks for a Bobcat is $5,000. That's about the cheapest attachment I've ever seen," Tinsley said.

The board approved the expenditure.

In other business, the board: