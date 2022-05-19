OPINION: Those Brave Young Patriots Souls, How Great They Were

When the battleship USS Arizona was sunk on December 7th, 1941, young American men and women were called to serve this great country. These patriots battled in places never before known by the people of the United States. They were sent to Saipan, Messina, and other far-off places where Americans fought and died.

Those brave young souls were from cities like New York City, Chicago and Detroit. With the knowledge that they may never return to their homes, the young men and women put on uniforms and took up arms. They left their friends and family in Los Angeles, Denver, and, yes, in the small Southwest Missouri area called McDonald County.

It was the early fall of 1942, and the United States adopted a new strategy in the war against the Empire of Japan. That strategy would come to be known as "Island Hopping." Pacific Islands occupied by Japan would systematically be attacked and occupied by U.S. forces. The islands would become sites to be used by U.S. planes as the forces moved closer to Japan. One of those islands was a place called Bougainville.

That patch of ground in the Solomon Islands had strategic importance and United States Marines and pilots began the attack on the island. The battle raged on and, eventually, U.S. forces captured Bougainville. Far too many Americans lost their lives there but only one called McDonald County, Missouri, home. That pilot was Captain Eldon Stratton of Anderson.

The allied air campaign against Germany was relentless. Although initially designed to hammer away at German's ability to manufacture weapons of war, the campaign soon changed its focus. German cities became the focus in an attempt to end the German's will to continue to make war against the allies.

The determination and bravery of the United States and allied flight crews greatly shortened the war. Their constant bombing of German locations left cities like Dresden in ruins. Londoners who suffered through the German Luftwaffe's unrelenting bombing of their homes and killing of their loved ones had no tears for those of the Third Reich.

It was a cold winter's day in 1944 but the city of Frankfurt, Germany, would soon be aglow. Eight hundred American bombers took off from runways in England and their target was Frankfurt. More than 15,000 explosive and incendiary explosives were dropped on the city. The mission was deemed a success, but one such mission over Germany cost the life of a boy from Missouri. Sergeant R. Cleveland of Jane, Missouri, was killed in action over Germany on October 4, 1943.

Many brave allied bomber crews failed to return to their bases in England and one, in particular, caught the attention of Mr. L.L. Barnes of Anderson. His son, John Barnes, a gunner in the air service, had been killed in the sky over Germany in June of 1944.

One sometimes overlooked strategy employed by the allies during the war was the deployment of paratroopers. Those brave soldiers jumped from aircraft, landing, often under fire, in France and Germany. These troops were often the first to come under fire and usually preceded any other ground conflict. On October 11, 1944, Mr. and Mrs. W.G. Lee of McDonald County learned that their son, paratrooper Pfc. Calvin R. Lee, had been killed in France.

The battle of Leyte in the Philippines lasted for approximately two months. The allied invasion commanded by General Douglas MacArthur took place near the end of 1944 with the objective being the retaking of the islands. The Japanese were desperate to deny the allies a victory and hundreds of Kamikaze pilots died while sinking some 38 allied ships. It was there in Leyte that Ensign Burnell Cook of Bethpage was killed.

The Pacific campaign conducted by the allies had been successful, although costly in terms of the lives lost. The final obstacle prior to the invasion of the Japanese homeland was a place called Okinawa. Everyone knew Japan would try to hold off the allied forces at any cost and the loss of life would be great. Pvt. Howard Wilkins of Lanagan was killed there. His wife and two young sons mourned his death.

Where did America find these heroic defenders of democracy? Where did they call home? Cpl. Fay Eugene McGaugh came from Pineville. He was killed in Germany on April 8, 1942. Pfc. Henry G. Camp lost his life on April 18, 1945, at the battle of Luzon. He called Washburn home.

The Third Reich and Adolph Hitler's dream officially came to an end on May 7, 1945. Early that morning in a place called Reims, France, papers declaring Germany's unconditional surrender were signed.

The Empire of Japan officially signed the papers declaring their surrender on September 2, 1945. Those documents were signed on the deck of the battleship USS Missouri.

There once lived courageous patriots and guardians of freedom. These selfless examples of America's youth traveled to Luzon, Bastogne, and Tarawa. They fought in far-off places they had never before heard of and, yes, some died. Those brave souls would never more stand motionless as the sweet words of their country's anthem were sung; those words they so dearly cherished. However, in many ways, it is for them that we continue to sing that anthem.

In all, sixty-three of McDonald County, Missouri's finest made the most valuable and precious of all sacrifices in those four years of carnage, 1941-1945. They gave their very lives for country and, yes, for every one of us.

Here are the hometowns and names of those from McDonald County who were killed in action. No words need follow their names.

Pineville: Floyd Owens, Joe Lee Carnell, Billy Ed Duvall, Orval Testerman Jr., T.A. Cleveland, Charles Bone, Carl Shields Jr., Malcom Sellers, Harold Peyton, Calvin Lee, Howard Rickman, Howard Bell, Alvin Hall, Bennett Griffin and Fay Eugene McGaugh.

Anderson: John L. Barnes, Albert R. Chrisman, Albert L. Dalton, Forrest F. Farrin, Rhollie Guyll, Orville Guyll, Elton E. Hood, Emmett Mowan, Eldon E. Stratton, Oliver H. Tandy, Clinton Testerman, Gordon L. Woods, Clevner Stansil and Frankie H. Hall.

Lanagan: Howard Wilkins and Elmer Dee White.

Washburn: Henry Camp, Ray Davidson and Warren Lee Bowman.

Southwest City: Charles David Brookshire, Willis C. O'Neal, Gene Check Craig, Carl Douglas Atkinson and Robert Carl Mann.

Tiff City: William Mathia and John D. Howard.

Goodman: Archie Boyer and Barney Walter.

Rocky Comfort: Teddy J. Howard, James W. Cooper and Milton V. Andrews.

Stella: George Woolard, Burnell Cook, Howard C. Woods, Bill Wiesman, Howard V. McCully and Clifford Linton.

Jane: Arthur Stringer, Herman D. Evans, Clayton Bereman and Vaughn Anderson.

Noel: Everett Goff and Albert Corbus.

No addresses known: William A. Davis, Lloyd L. Richardson, Lloyd Harris, Herbert F. Dickey and Albert J. Ash.

Stan Fine is a retired police officer and Verizon Security Department investigator who, after retiring in 2006, moved from Tampa, Fla., to Noel. Stan's connection to Noel can be traced back to his grandparents who lived most of their lives there. Stan began writing after the passing of his wife Robin in 2013. The opinions expressed are those of the author.