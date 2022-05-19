Noel Woman’s Club May Meeting

The May meeting of the Noel Woman's Club was held May 10. After the pledge of allegiance and Lord's Prayer were recited, President Melissa Lance called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered with eight members present and four visitors. Minutes were read by Secretary Vicki Barth and approved as read. The Treasurer's Report was given by Bonnie Leonard.

We discussed the upcoming Bake Sale to be held from 9 a.m. to noon (or until sold out) Saturday, May 21, in front of the Harps store. Those working the sale are Melissa Lance, Hannah Bartholomew, Faye Davis and Bonnie Leonard. All money stays local to help our community. We hope to see everyone there!

Under new business, Linda reported that scholarships were announced at the school awards assembly and presented to four young ladies. Those receiving scholarships this year were Zoe Parish, Amber Scaggs, Sosha Howard and Twyla Landon. Due to the generosity of some wonderful folks, we were able to present two additional scholarships this year. A big thank you to them!

We also made a donation to the Huckleberry Pet Rescue near Jane.

We discussed sitting at the cemetery and signed up for times to sit and collect donations for the Noel Cemetery upkeep. The Boy Scouts of Anderson have been contacted to put out the flags for veterans. Please stop by our table and donate whatever you can to help with the upkeep. No donation is too small and we thank you!

We welcomed Becca Ross as a new member. We are delighted to have her and look forward to working with her in the future.

Our next meeting will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, and will be a potluck dinner.

Our program for the evening was by Kim and Will Hurst, authors/entrepreneurs who hale from Cyclone, Mo. Kim is a wonderful author, writing for the past 15 years with more than 50 books to her name. She writes young adult contemporary fantasy and gave us an overview of the process she goes through in writing and publishing her books. She writes under the pen name of Kim Loth, and her books can be found on Amazon. Will is an artist and creates beautiful oil paintings, as well as stained glass art and photography. Thank you to both so much for coming!

The hostess for the evening was Dot Harner, who served delicious refreshments. Thank you, Dot!

If you are interested in becoming part of this group benefiting the Noel area, contact Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674.