Mustangs’ Historic Season Ends In District Semis

NEOSHO -- The most successful baseball season in the history of McDonald County High School came to an end Monday night when the Carl Junction Bulldogs outlasted the Mustangs, 5-4, in 10 innings in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 7 Tournament at Roy B. Shaver Field.

"It's baseball. You win and you lose," said McDonald County Coach Kevin Burgi, whose Mustangs won both the Big 8 West and Big 8 Conference championships while surpassing the 20-win mark, another first for McDonald County High School. "Only one team in the state of Missouri gets to end with a win and you do everything you can to put yourself in a position to be that team. It's the best game in the world for a reason, and I'm just so sad it's over for these guys. This has been the best year I've ever had on the baseball field. I love these guys so much."

The top-seeded Mustangs (22-8) trailed the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (12-15) by a 4-0 margin after four innings of play in the semifinal matchup. But in the fifth inning, McDonald County put together the first of two mini-rallies that would produce two runs.

Cole Martin got the ball rolling with a one-out single to center field and advanced to third on a double to center by Cross Dowd. After a strikeout, Isaac Behm drew a walk to load the bases and Destyn Dowd another that brought Martin home and the Mustangs were on the scoreboard, 4-1.

Carl Junction then made a pitching change, but Shane Diskin, the new hurler, hit Tucker Walters and the lead was now cut in half at 4-2.

The Mustangs threatened to win it without having to play extra baseball in the bottom of the seventh when Levi Helm opened with a single ahead of a double to left by Behm. Helm scored from third on a one-out error by the Carl Junction second baseman, making it 4-3, and Behm, who had advanced to third on a ground out to the pitcher, raced home on a wild pitch, sliding across the plate just ahead of the tag to tie the score at 4-4.

A strikeout ended the at-bat and the Mustangs regrouped for extra innings.

Helm kept the Bulldogs in check in the top of the eighth on the mound by dialing up two ground ball outs before striking out his 10th batter since entering in relief of starter Weston Gordon to open the third.

The Mustangs were also handcuffed in their half of the inning and Helm kept dealing in the top of the ninth, sandwiching two more strikeouts around a ground ball that he fielded and threw to first for the second out.

The game looked all but over in the Mustangs' half of the ninth when Behm drew a leadoff walk and Destyn Dowd reached on an error when the Carl Junction pitcher mishandled a bunt attempt. After a wild pitch pushed the two Mustangs to second and third, the Bulldogs issued an intentional walk to Walters, loading the bases with no outs.

Carl Junction then got a strikeout and a popup on the infield for two quick outs before Jack Parnell laced a hard grounder that deflected off the pitcher directly to the second baseman, who threw to the shortstop covering second to end the threat.

"Here's the thing, those guys fought hard, they just missed some barrels," Burgi said of his players. "It's something we can think about as a coach, but everybody wanted to execute. The beauty of this game ... what makes this game great is what also hurts, that a glove ends our rally. If Jack Parnell hits that ball 10 times it goes through 10 times. On the 11th time, the kid made a great play and knocked it down right to the other kid's glove."

The Bulldogs scratched for the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th, working a pair of walks around a strikeout and a single to left by Jordan Woodruff that loaded the bases. Lucas Vanlanduit followed with a sacrifice fly to right, scoring courtesy runner Kyler Stewart.

McDonald County was unable to muster a final rally, though, going down in order in the home half of the 10th on three fly balls to the outfield.

"This is a group of guys that have just competed and have done nothing but buy in and work hard," said Burgi. "This is a group that won a conference title. This is a group that got to 20 wins. This is a group that's done so many things that no group has ever done before. I wish we could have got them a district title. But God has a plan for us and that wasn't it today."

The Bulldogs scored three runs on three hits -- all singles -- to open the game. The Mustangs countered in the bottom of the first with a walk and double but ended up leaving those runners stranded at second and third.

When Helm took over on the mound to start the third, he was promptly greeted by a fly ball to right by Woodruff that was lost in the sun, dropping for a double, and a single that was lined sharply through the left side of the infield. Woodruff then scored on a sacrifice fly for a 4-0 Carl Junction lead.

The Mustangs were unable to capitalize on singles by Martin and Helm in the third and Destyn Dowd in the fourth.

McDonald County 15,

Ruskin 0

The top-seeded Mustangs opened district tournament play by posting a 15-after-three innings run-rule win over the eighth-seeded Ruskin Eagles, 15-0, on Saturday, May 14.

The Mustangs (22-7) stampeded the Golden Eagles (2-12) with a five-run second inning, a rally triggered by back-to-back triples off the bats of Weston Gordon and Fisher Sanny.

Gordon's hit scored Issac Behm and Destyn Dowd, who had opened the at-bat with singles ahead of a walk to Tucker Walters.

Sanny, whose three-bagger scored Walters and Gordon for a 4-0 lead, later came in on a sacrifice fly for a 5-0 lead.

Even though the Mustangs went scoreless in the bottom of the first, their coach was pleased with what he saw in the team's hitting approach.

"We looked to have a better approach at the plate this game," Kevin Burgi said. "I thought our at-bats the last couple of games weren't very good. But I was very pleased with what we did tonight. Even in the first inning when we didn't score, I thought we had some good at-bats. But we didn't hit the panic button. We knew those things we'd talked about were going to translate. We charted it and we saw we had only two at-bats that weren't quality at-bats. So I'm proud of the guys."

The attack continued in their next at-bat when the Mustangs plated six runs on two hits -- a one-run single by Dowd and a two-run single by Sanny -- to go with two Ruskin errors, three walks and one hit batter. By the time the dust had settled, the Mustangs were in front by a 12-0 margin.

McDonald County invoked the run rule in the fourth, scoring three runs on two hits.

Tucker Walters opened the frame by drawing a walk. Gordon moved him to second with a single and both advanced a base on a double steal. Walters then scored on a Sanny fielder's choice and Gordon crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

Colton Ruddick, who reached on a walk, scored the decisive run on a single by Cole Martin.

Cross Dowd started on the mound for the Mustangs, recording three strikeouts in the first inning and two in the second while allowing only one hit. Sophomore Rylan Armstrong pitched the third inning, striking out all three batters he faced, and junior Angel Ruiz came on to pitch the fourth, allowing two hits while striking out one.

"We kind of drew it up that way," said Burgi of the pitching order. "We knew we were going to start one of our guys and then give some other guys an opportunity. Those guys that came in did a phenomenal job. I was really pleased with Rylan Armstrong, and then Angel Ruiz battled through some problems but didn't give up a run. Those two have worked really hard."