McDonald County Press Obituaries For May 19, 2022

Roy Cope

June 27, 1935

May 13, 2022

Roy Cope, 86, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, May 13, 2022, at his residence.

He was born June 27, 1935, in Albany, Calif., to Wilbur and Doris (Gerhardt) Cope. On April 28, 1973, he married Patricia Daniel. They moved to Anderson in 1974. He worked as an electrical engineer in Milwaukee, Wis.; owned and operated the Sears Catalog Store in Anderson from 1975 to 1993; worked for CMI at Walmart in Rogers, Ark., from 1993 to 2003. He was a member of the Lanagan United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 41 years, Sheila; and two brothers, William Cope and Everett Cope.

Survivors include five children, Michael Cope (Kim) of Rincon, Ga., Joanne Peotter (Ted) of Stevens Point, Wis., Rebecca Shipman (Marvin) of Jane, Mo., Jordan "Jay" Chappie of Bentonville, Ark., Mitchell Chappie (Julie) of Anderson; and 14 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating. Burial will follow in the Anderson Cemetery.

Debra Powell

Dec. 28, 1953

May 12, 2022

Mrs. Debra Powell, 68, of Noel, Mo., died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo.

She was born on Dec. 28, 1953, in Joplin, Mo., and she shared this birthday with her husband. She married Steve Powell on Oct. 14, 1972, in Noel. She was a homemaker and member of the Noel Woman's Club and Pandora Club. She enjoyed gardening and crafts. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Noel.

She is survived by a son, Travis Powell (Tammy) of Ft. Myers, Fla.; daughter, Stephanie Powell of Noel; sister, JoAnn Golden of Seneca, Mo.; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Noel, Mo., with Pastor Sherie Wymore officiating.

Mary Alice O'Brien

March 7, 1942

May 11, 2022

Mary Alice O'Brien, 80, of Lanagan, Mo., died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the comfort of her home after a recent decline in health.

She was born March 7, 1942, in Bernalillo, N.M., to Roy and Cuba (Brotherton) Slater. Early, she moved with her family to Bentonville, Ark., and later moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where she finished high school, only to return to Bentonville following graduation. On Jan. 27, 1962, she married Donald Eugene O'Brien. She was a homemaker and assisted her husband in the operation of the family businesses, including O'Brien Farms and the creation and operation of Ponderosa Trails. She enjoyed going to the horse track, traveling and trail riding. In September 2019, she accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Donald O'Brien (Feb. 15, 2012); three sons, Dick, John and David O'Brien; and four siblings, Jimmy, Karmen, Barbara and Joyce.

She is survived by three sons, Donnie O'Brien (Tammy) of Pineville, Kelly O'Brien (Tabitha) of Lanagan, Jason O'Brien of Pineville; two daughters, Marsha Douglas (Jary) of Grove, Kathy Brooks (Bruce) of Marietta, Okla.; and 23 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating. Burial followed at the O'Brien Family Cemetery near Lanagan, Mo.

Christopher Ryan Walker

Jan. 17, 1989

May 14, 2022

Christopher Ryan "Chris" Walker, 33, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 17, 1989, in Joplin, Mo., to Duane and Deborah (Campbell) Walker. He was raised, attended school and lived most of his life in Joplin. He was employed by Foundation Recovery Systems as a foreman. His previous employment included land surveying and a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, hunting morels, racing at Mo-Kan, motorcycles, and was creative and artistic.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Johnny Campbell; and his paternal grandparents, Donna Fortney and Don Walker.

He is survived by his two children, Owin and Cambrie Walker, along with their mother and his dear friend Hillary Wight; his parents, Duane and Debbie Walker of Anderson; two brothers, Nick Walker (Sarah) of Longwood, Fla., Mark Walker (Krista) of Nixa, Mo.; and maternal grandmother, Lillie Campbell of Murfreesboro, Tenn.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with his brother, Nick Walker, providing the eulogy. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel.

