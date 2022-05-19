McDonald County High School Graduation Held May 15

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School's baccalaureate ceremony and graduation were held May 15 in the MCHS gymnasium. The class of 2022 graduated 223 students.

The baccalaureate ceremony started the night off at 5:30 p.m. Cecil Hall welcomed the crowd, followed by a message from Pastor Shan Cobb. At the baccalaureate, two student names -- Dakota Wayne Bullington and Ashleigh Grace Nalley -- were drawn to receive a $500 scholarship.

Following baccalaureate, the graduation ceremony began at 7 p.m. Eager family members and friends packed themselves into the high school gym, shouting out congratulations and offering endless hugs. The ceremony began with a warm opening from Superintendent Mark Stanton. Soon after Stanton's address, he introduced MCHS principal, Angie Brewer.

Brewer beamed as she offered a list of accomplishments the class of 2022 had achieved. Some of Brewer's notes included the following: as second graders, the class of 2022 was the first class to reach 300 members; as fifth graders the class of 2022 had the highest collective MAP testing scores; the class of 2022 strengthened its bond and offered support to one another following the loss of class member Ebenee Munoz; the class of 2022 received $1.2 million in scholarships; the class of 2022 has already earned 875 college credits among students; and one student, Daisy Solano, graduated from Crowder College with an associate degree the night before graduating from MCHS.

Brewer then recognized the top 10% of the class and recognized the top 10 seniors. The top 10 seniors for the graduating class of 2022 are Madeline McCall, valedictorian; Daisy Solano, salutatorian; Ashlyn Brown, Andrew Watkins, Erika Medina, Kylea Meador, Garrett Gricks, Bryan Montero-Gutierrez, Kirklyn Kasischke and Elijah McClain.

Valedictorian Madeline McCall presented a speech to her fellow classmates, encouraging them to avoid fearing the "what if." McCall offered a story where she highlighted the "what if's," noting that when she persevered, she reaped the benefits and gained new and exciting experiences. McCall said, "What if I fail? So what? I'll try again." Salutatorian Daisy Solano spoke about Ebenee Munoz, a student the class lost before graduation. Solano encouraged students to know the direction they're headed.

"You have to have a direction in which you choose to go," Solano said, looking over a sea of her peers.

John Hunter, 2000 MCHS graduate, addressed the class, reminding graduates how special McDonald County is and how you can't underestimate the value of a drink from Sonic. Hunter reminded the students that they'll fail, but that doesn't mean they're not still a success.

"Failure is an event, not a destination," Hunter said, nodding to the crowd.

Frank Woods, school board president, accepted the senior class and thanked them for serving the community well. Abigail Wiseman, class president, presented diplomas to her classmates.

Following the awarding of diplomas, students moved their tassels to the side and threw their caps into the air, with the room erupting in applause.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A seat prepared for student Clyde Buchanan, who passed away. Graduating students visited Buchanan's seat during the graduation ceremony.



ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS. Graduating class of 2022 during the National Anthem. The room stood silent as the National Anthem was played.



ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Angie Brewer and MCHS' top ten seniors. The top ten seniors wore an additional cord during the graduation ceremony.



ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS MCHS graduates listening to valedictorian Madeline McCall's speech. McCall spoke on persevering through the "what ifs" in life.



ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Class of 2022 tossing their caps into the air. The room is filled with the sound of air horns, applause, and excitement.

