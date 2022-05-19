Leaders of Class of 2022 Offer Farewell and Look Forward

ANDERSON -- Abigail Wiseman, class president; Madeline McCall, valedictorian; and Daisy Solano, salutatorian; offered a farewell to their classmates before beginning their college careers.

Abigail Wiseman, class president, will be attending Missouri Southern University to study special education. Before the graduation ceremony, Wiseman said she was "overwhelmed and excited" to finally be graduating with her peers.

Wiseman said that before graduation she was most looking forward to having everyone together and getting to announce her fellow classmates' names at the ceremony.

"I'm looking forward to having everyone together," Wiseman said, noting graduation is an accomplishment she's excited to share with her friends.

"To my classmates, I would say, 'thank you,' for making my school experience amazing," Wiseman said. "I know there are very bright futures in our class, for sure."

Following graduation, Wiseman said she hopes to become a special education teacher and a volleyball coach, noting that she played volleyball in school.

Madeline McCall, valedictorian, will be attending Pitt State to study mechanical engineering technology. Before graduation, McCall said she was excited to see everyone and to celebrate her accomplishment with her peers.

"I've known these people since I was in kindergarten and we all get to have this big accomplishment," McCall said.

McCall graduated with a 4.2 GPA, which she said created a tight race between herself and the class salutatorian. McCall said she took an extra class to guarantee her valedictorian spot. McCall encouraged her senior classmates to pursue their interests and not to let others' opinions drag them down.

"Don't care what people think," McCall said. "And live your life to the fullest."

Daisy Solano, salutatorian, will be attending the University of Missouri to study health science/pre-medicine. Solano graduated with a 4.2 GPA and graduated from Crowder College with an associate degree in general studies the day before graduating from MCHS.

Solano said the favorite part of her senior year has been how she's seen herself and her classmates grow.

"One of my favorite parts of senior year was just seeing how all of us have grown up," Solano said. "It's kind of weird seeing how much we truly grew up."

Solano said she is going to miss her friends, counselors and teachers more than anything at MCHS. Solano said Mrs. Stark and Mr. Forbes will be hard to leave, as they made a big impact on her and her high school career.

Solano said she knows her classmates have bright futures ahead.

"I want to wish my entire class the best of luck in whatever they are pursuing after high school," Solano said. "I know that a lot of them have bright futures ahead and, even if some of them don't know quite what they want to do, I know they will soon figure it out and actually get a job I'm sure that they love. I just hope they find a passion that they really want to pursue if they don't have one already."

Wiseman, McCall, and Solano graduated from MCHS on May 15 -- all three with smiles on their faces, looking ahead.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Madeline McCall is the Class of 2022 valedictorian. McCall presented a speech to her classmates at the graduation ceremony.

