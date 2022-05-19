Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Ronald Alexander. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $88.50.

Dylan Wayne Gravette. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Shelby L. Dunn. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Gurmeet S. Josan. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Felonies:

The following cases were heard:

World Acceptance Corp of Missouri vs. Sarah E. Carman.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Tammy Chapman.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Dana Cornwell.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Dickie Hittson.

State of Missouri:

Edwid R. Alegria. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Amalia Alvelo Gonzalez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Cheryl Bearpaw. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Ronald Alexander. Drive commercial motor vehicle without proper class of license/endorsement, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $250. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jaret K. Bond. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Nathan R. Bullard. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Shalyn N. Coterel. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Patrick A. Coyle. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Billie J. Elliott. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Jacob M. Fisher. Violation of order of protection for adult. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Rodney Bo Howe. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Donald B. Keel. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Manan H. Koradiya. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Rigoberto Matulochoa. Non-support. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Joshua D. Otero. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Amanda D. Pollock. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Mark A. Robertson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Felonies:

Brandon G. Francis. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.