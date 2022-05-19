McDonald County Senior Center

Monthly events and happenings at the senior center include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance Friday, May 20, at the senior center. The doors open at 6 p.m., with breakfast on the menu. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with the Moccasin Bend Band playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

Noel Woman's Club Bake Sale

The Noel Woman's Club Bake Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon (or until items are sold), Saturday, May 21, in front of the Harp's Store located at 508 N. Cliffside Drive in Noel.

Missouri Grants Virtual Workshop

The USDA Rural Development is hosting a Zoom workshop at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26, titled "How to Apply for and Manage Federal Grants." The discussion will focus on how to prepare and access systems required to apply for federal grants. Tips and guidance on grant applications and how to understand grant management will be shared. Registration is now open and required in advance for this webinar. To register go to https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_V0w9d_wWTjmNg-kVsGZgDA. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the webinar. For more information, call 800-670-6553.

Noel All School Reunion

Noel's all-school reunion will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Noel School. Please pass this information on to friends and family and make plans to attend. If you have questions, contact Donna Carter at 918-791-4299 or Jody Lester at 417-389-6273.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the North door). CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (also known as the Bella Vista Women's Chorus) rehearses at the Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers and is preparing for a late spring 2022 jazz concert. If you love to sing and are a woman from Benton, Washington or McDonald counties, please join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays from 12:45 to 3 p.m. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.