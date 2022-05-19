Branson Shuts Out Lady Mustangs

WEBB CITY -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs saw their season come to an end Monday night at the hands of the Branson Lady Pirates, 8-0, in the opening round of the Class 3 District 6 Tournament.

Branson entered the tournament as the top seed in the bracket with McDonald County the eighth-seeded team.

"It was a tough way to close out the season for these girls, but they had a record-breaking season that they should be very proud of," said Lady Mustangs coach John Delatorre.

McDonald County was led this year by Jazmine Belland, the team's only senior, and finishes with a 5-18 record. The Lady Mustangs won their regular-season finale, a 2-1 decision over Aurora, on Thursday, May 12.