This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 1

Christopher Paul House, 39, Neosho, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine

Abdulmunim M. Mousa, 26, Lincoln, Neb., tampering with motor vehicle and property damage

May 2

Andrew Joseph Blueher, 27, Bentonville, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

Michael David Parmele, 31, Branson, Mo., failure to appear

Sasha Page Shaver, 30, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

May 3

Ricardo Arcos Sanchez, 59, Noel, child molestation

May 4

Justin Joshua Adolphson, 27, Webb City, burglary

Michael Lee Brown, 33, Neosho, probation violation

Daniel Matagolai Igisomar, 44, Goodman, property damage, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Travis Vincent Santizo, 43, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive

May 6

Danny Joe McKirch, 44, Siloam Springs, Ark., passing bad check and out-of-state fugitive

Emilio Melendez Jr., 30, Lanagan, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner

Jeffery Carl Parks, 56, no address given, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Jerry Surber, 83, Hatfield, Ark., failed to register non-commercial motor vehicle

May 7

Ricky Lee Brown, 38, Goodman, DWI -- alcohol

Jeremy Adam James, 36, Pineville, non-support

Dylan Micah Roller, 24, Washburn, failure to appear

Lyndol Wolfe, 36, Noel, domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid