This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 1
Christopher Paul House, 39, Neosho, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine
Abdulmunim M. Mousa, 26, Lincoln, Neb., tampering with motor vehicle and property damage
May 2
Andrew Joseph Blueher, 27, Bentonville, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
Michael David Parmele, 31, Branson, Mo., failure to appear
Sasha Page Shaver, 30, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
May 3
Ricardo Arcos Sanchez, 59, Noel, child molestation
May 4
Justin Joshua Adolphson, 27, Webb City, burglary
Michael Lee Brown, 33, Neosho, probation violation
Daniel Matagolai Igisomar, 44, Goodman, property damage, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Travis Vincent Santizo, 43, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive
May 6
Danny Joe McKirch, 44, Siloam Springs, Ark., passing bad check and out-of-state fugitive
Emilio Melendez Jr., 30, Lanagan, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner
Jeffery Carl Parks, 56, no address given, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Jerry Surber, 83, Hatfield, Ark., failed to register non-commercial motor vehicle
May 7
Ricky Lee Brown, 38, Goodman, DWI -- alcohol
Jeremy Adam James, 36, Pineville, non-support
Dylan Micah Roller, 24, Washburn, failure to appear
Lyndol Wolfe, 36, Noel, domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid