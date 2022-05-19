Board Moves Toward Investing Funds

The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, at its meeting on May 12, moved toward joining MOCAAT, a company that handles bond proceeds management and cash flow analysis.

John Jungmann and Jason Hoffman of MOCAAT gave a presentation via video call to the board.

Hoffman explained that Missouri school districts are very restricted on where they can invest their funds. Now that the board will have the $21.5 million bond issue that voters recently approved, investing some of those funds could make the district more money. The company would invest the funds in the U.S. Treasury. There is no fee to be a member, Hoffman said, and a little would be taken off the top of the investments for payment. Board members were told the district could make $112,000.

Board member John Carlin asked whether there was a risk of losing money.

Hoffman said the only way that would happen is if the U.S. government defaulted on its debt.

Superintendent Mark Stanton advocated for passing a resolution to become a member of MOCAAT, saying the school district has a responsibility to grow the funds.

The board approved having a resolution brought before the board to join MOCAAT.

Larry J. Hart gave a presentation on the bond issue. He said interest rates are climbing, particularly in the short term, which impacts how the bonds could be sold. He said he had planned to sell them at 4 or 5 percent, but now it looked like it would be 3 percent, which would generate $1 million less in premium than originally hoped.

He also addressed the board's desire to split the bond issue into a $10 million portion now and an $11.5 million portion in a year, which would generate an additional $1.4 million in proceeds and save $431,000 in interest payments. He said he did not see a major risk in splitting them.

Carlin asked what would happen if the bond issue were split and interest rates went up again. Hart said the worst-case scenario would be that the premium might be $100,000 less.

Also, director of operations Will Gordon brought before the board a design agreement from Veregy, which gave options for a pay-as-you-go payment structure on the six storm shelters to be built at various schools. However, due to an unclear portion of wording, the board voted to table the matter until it could be clarified.

SOPE teacher Keith Jones gave a presentation on the program, saying it began as a trial in 2019 with eight students and now he is having to turn students away due to class size limitations. He said there are similar programs in other schools. He said he has learned students' academics do not suffer from learning in an outdoor setting, and they become more confident and develop problem-solving skills. He added the program is very inclusive, has increased student engagement and has improved behaviors and attendance.

High school principal Angie Brewer requested permission for Matthew McCall, who qualified for FBLA nationals, to travel to Chicago June 28-July 3. The board approved.

Transportation director Doug Coberley told the board that the bus inspection, in which 59 buses were inspected, had a pass rate of 91.5 percent. Five buses failed on minor issues, and all the issues were repaired on the spot, he said.

In other business, the board:

• Granted permission for the wrestling team to attend camp in Ohio;

• Gave permission to director of technology Robin Leonard to seek bids for camera upgrades;

• Approved making May 27 the last day of school for students and teachers.