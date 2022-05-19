Berries, Bluegrass and BBQ To Take Over Anderson Saturday

ANDERSON -- The annual Berries, Bluegrass & BBQ Festival will take over the town of Anderson on Saturday, May 21. It's the yearly celebration of the rich history of the strawberry industry in Anderson -- once known as the "Strawberry Capital of the World!"

There is sure to be great food, live local music, and some of the best locally grown strawberries available.

Craft, retail, game and food vendors will begin selling their wares at 11 a.m. in Town Hole.

At 2 p.m., a crowd will gather to watch Poppy's Daylight Donuts' doughnut-eating contest before enjoying a number of bluegrass bands.

Greenland Station Bluegrass will take the stage at 3 p.m. The six-piece band began as three high school friends from Greenland Public School, south of Fayetteville, Ark., who would play together as a hobby. One of the founding members retired due to illness, but the group remains strong with two of the original founders and three additional musicians. Greenland Station puts a bluegrass twist on music from all genres. At their core, they are a "bluegrass band that doesn't stick to the rules."

At 4 p.m. The Finley River Boys will flood the speakers. The four-piece ensemble from Springfield is a high-energy, acoustic band that performs a variety of bluegrass, country, folk and gospel tunes. Four-part harmonies and intricate instrumental breaks provide a captivating experience.

The Little Miss Strawberry Pageant will grace the stage at 5 p.m. with precious little misses of all ages.

Spillwater Drive will be on the stage at 6 p.m. The four-piece band delivers "hard-driving bluegrass music" from the Southwest Missouri/Northwest Arkansas area.

A new addition to the bill, Borderline Bluegrass, will perform renowned bluegrass stylings. Most recently, Borderline Bluegrass participated in Silver Dollar City's Bluegrass and BBQ Festival.

Flyin' Buzzards Bluegrass will take the stage at 8 p.m. and entertain the audience until curtain call at 8:45 p.m. The five-piece band from Southwest Missouri plays a variety of music, including gospel, oldies rock and country, with a bluegrass flare.

Organizers encourage anyone interested to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the afternoon on the banks of Indian Creek.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Rival competitors survey Isabelle Wittenmeyer as she intently finishes her donut and claims victory during the 2019 Donut Eating Contest. Wittenmeyer finished her donut in 1 minute, 30 seconds.



MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Despite there being no Little Mister Strawberry Pageant, Levi Stone and Gary Wasson dawned strawberry costumes and filtered through the crowd, entertaining spectators at the last festival.

