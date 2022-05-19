Anderson Discusses New Equipment, the Ball Park, and Berry Festival

ANDERSON -- At Anderson's city meeting held May 17, the mayor and aldermen discussed new equipment needed in the city's public works department, safety and parking changes needed at the ball field, and other business.

During the city's utility report, it was noted that there is only one mower currently running well and the city needs a new mower. Two mowers were proposed, a John Deere mower for $12,100 and a Cub Cadet for $14,500. The board voted to purchase the Cub Cadet as the new mower will have a three-year warranty, a warranty that the John Deere mower lacked. A John Deere mower that was purchased by the city last year is being inspected to review repair costs. The city will sell its Hustler mower for a minimum of $1,000 and Bushhog mower for a minimum of $500.

The board was presented with a request for "No Smoking" signage at the ballpark. The board decided to offer ashtrays to the public in a designated section of the property. Mayor Rusty Wilson said smoking isn't an overwhelming issue in stands and the dugout and that he hopes ashtrays will be a solution to the problem without adding signage. Also at the ballpark, vehicles are often parked in the "no parking" section of the ball field and barricades are often moved. Jeremiah Brewer, the East alderman, proposed the board add an "authorized vehicles only" sign in the area, the board approved Brewer's request.

In the Anderson Police Department, it was noted that the department's two Tahoes received the majority of their new equipment. Lieutenant Willet began canine training on May 10, which is going well thus far. The city's fire department purchased ten sets of new hoses and will purchase more next week.

In old business, a valve issue on Deer Park Road makes it impossible to grade the road properly. The valve lays six inches under the top of the road. Mayor Wilson said asphalt cannot currently be added to the road due to the cost of oil, adding gravel is being discussed. The board is waiting for specifics listed in a complaint letter before proceeding with the issue, the subject has been tabled until the next meeting. The city is looking to possibly hire a pyrotechnician or company for the Fourth of July celebrations but the topic was tabled until the next meeting.

Under new business, the city renewed the Arvest line of credit.

Ken Schutten, Anderson Betterment Club representative, spoke on the city's upcoming Strawberry Festival which will be held Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m. Schutten said there will be food trucks, vendors, and bands, with bands beginning at 3 p.m. This year, five bands are playing at the event. The annual doughnut-eating contest and Little Miss and Little Mister contest will be held. Schutten also noted the Anderson Betterment Club will have a club meeting in June at New Mac Electric.

In other business, the council approved paying bills in the amount of $75,072.36.