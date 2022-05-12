McDonald County Press Obituaries For May 12, 2022

Robert Lee Buckman

May 3, 1983

April 27, 2022

Robert Lee Buckman (aka: Robbie, Scoob) was born on May 3, 1983, in Lawton, OK, as the last child to Ron and Karen Buckman.

He moved to his Heavenly address on April 27, 2022, after complications from a radioactive llama bite that led to years of superhero crime fighting and a decades-long battle with the nefarious criminal known as Terminal Kidney Disease (who has plagued our society for far too long!)

With so many things beyond his control during Life, he managed a semblance of control on how he left it. Despite hospice not arriving in time, Robbie passed peacefully at his parents' home, per his wishes, surrounded by his supportive family.

Some citizens and friends lucky enough to have known him during his almost 39-year reign may recognize him best as 'Ninja Bob' or 'Scoob' and thank him for his many years of superhero service -- making us laugh until we cried, his uncanny way of cheering folks up, his way of getting you out of the house if you're in a funk and for his incredibly detailed Minion dioramas. His dance moves are second to none (even in a wheelchair) and he once even rode a tornado!

Robbie was a woodworking craftsman and the stunning board games he made will be enjoyed for literal generations! He was a lover of all things music; especially playing the drums and guitar. He was always up for a joke, prank or just having a laugh.

Although less than an average lifespan, Robbie did not live an average life. Before his illnesses got too severe, he traveled where he wanted to travel, learned what he wanted to learn, loved who he wanted to love, laughed inappropriately at any chance and never let his sisters forget that he was Mom's Favorite.

Robbie leaves behind a dysfunctional family that he was very proud of. He is survived by his parents, Ron & Karen Buckman of Anderson, MO; his daughter, Viktoria Buckman of Springdale, AR, and his "much-older" sisters, Inez Buckman of Ringgold, GA, Kristie Gregory (Rob) of Rogers, AR, and Kimberly Reed (Johnny) of Anderson, MO.

Also, many nieces and nephews: Ryan & Karie Gregory; Mekare, James, Landon (Zoe), Jared, Katelyn, Jasmine, Jaxson, Jericho and Jazz'lynn Reed; Harlie (James), Zayden, Kastiel, Quinzel and Loki Rice.

He is predeceased by daughter Kathrynne Buckman (01/2017 – 04/2017).

Post cremation, a private Celebration of Life memorial service will be held in the near future.

PAID OBITUARY

Donna Mae Renner Gonzalez

Feb. 21, 1940

May 6, 2022

Donna Mae (Shields) Renner Gonzalez, 82, died Friday, May 6, 2022, with her sister and husband by her side.

She was born on Cowskin Prairie, McDonald County, Feb. 21, 1940, to Vades and Gladys (Moore) Shields. She graduated high school from Southwest City in 1958 and wed Jim Gale Renner that same year. Together they had three sons. She married Raul "Rudy" Gonzalez later in life on Oct. 8, 2000. She was a member of the Full Gospel Church all her adult life after returning to the area from living several years in Tulsa, Okla.

She is preceded in death by her parents; an older brother, Richard Duane Shields; a grandson, Clark Renner; and a mother-in-law, Paula Valdez.

Survivors are her husband, Rudy, of 22 years; sister, Dorothy (Shields) Beauchamp; her children, Gale Duane Renner (Celeste), Gene Allen Renner(Patty), Giffard Lane Renner (Joy); and nine grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Full Gospel Church in Southwest City at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, with Pastor Richard Hart officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City, Thursday, May 12, 2022. She will be laid to rest in the Southwest City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.