Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Michelle Jenkins vs. Thomas A. Jenkins. Dissolution.

Rene R. Reed vs. Shandon M. Reed. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Mark Edward Eads. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Donald B. Keel. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Susan N. Smedley. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Tamisha R. Scott. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Katlin R. Adams. Failure to transfer plates of vehicle within 30 days.

Ashley Bailey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Iretha L. Edwards. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brayton D. Wix. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

Margaret M. McGonigal vs. Benjamin H. McGonigal. Judgment of dissolution.

Kourtney Pankau vs. Robert J. Buske. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Sharnan Zimmerman. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Amber M. Lane. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank vs. Roger D. Johnson. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Amy Milliken. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jolie Petty. Suit on account.

Gene King vs. Thomas Jackson et al. Breach of contract.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Tylor L. Adams. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Rogelio Castillo. Property damage and violation of order of protection for adult.

Kory C. Bowman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Faith C. Brisco. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cody D. Cordray. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rogelio Castillo. Property damage.

Rebecca L. Dahm. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Frank R. Cardinale. Failed to equip motor carrier vehicle with devices to assure load would not shift/fall.

Mercedes D. Laughard. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Mia E. Buckman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mark Edward Eads. Operate as an interstate motor fuel user without being licensed as such.

Carlton A. Fenton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Charlton F. Troutner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tamisha R. Scott. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Devin Wayne Edwards. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Susan N. Smedley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sandra M. Burns. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle.

Faith C. Jetton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rasheshkumar N. Patel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Esmeralda Ramirez Estrada. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Caroline J. Hatfield. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Margaret P. Lockwood. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cody E. Hoover. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Wesley C. Hardy. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Drayton J. Terrill. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

James Leroy Noman. DWI -- aggravated.

Caddo S. Gann. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Jeffrey S. Pederson. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

John Lee Christian. Burglary and theft/stealing.

The following cases were heard:

World Acceptance Corp of Mo vs. Dakota Smith. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp of Mo vs. Phillip W. Stites. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Synchrony Bank vs. Betty Jones. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Ian Skye Shay. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Dylan K. Stout. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Raquel Villareal. Failure to register as motor vehicle and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Billy L. Watts. Burglary and receiving stolen property. Guilty plea. Seven years incarceration, Department of Corrections.