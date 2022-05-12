Council Prioritizes Projects For USDA Grant

SOUTHWEST CITY -- City Clerk Krystal Austen approached Southwest City's board of aldermen on Tuesday evening to discuss the status of the city's request seeking USDA matching funds to secure grants for fire department safety equipment and another proposed request for storm siren repairs.

Austen said she spoke to a USDA representative who advised her to prioritize the two separate requests, saying that only one of the two will likely be approved.

The primary submitted request is for bunker gear, SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatuses) and, with a stroke of luck, a new hydraulic spread-cutter -- commonly known as the "Jaws of Life."

Mayor David Blake recommended that the council rescind the secondary request for storm siren funding as it is the lesser of the two requests.

The council agreed not to pursue the matching funds for the storm sirens.

Council members went on to conduct the first and second readings of Ordinance #648, which adds additional restrictions for use of fireworks -- most notably prohibiting any fireworks within the limits of Blankenship Park. The council voted to place the ordinance into effect immediately.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to two motor vehicle accidents and six medical calls, utilized the helicopter landing zone once, provided mutual aid to a neighboring agency twice, and responded to 36 calls for service.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that the department has issued five tickets, assisted with one lock-out, provided aid to neighboring agencies four times, and responded to 157 calls for service.

Gow noted that the air conditioning is broken in the Unit 2 patrol vehicle. He provided a quote of $1,445.59 for the repair.

Gow also requested ten 8-foot barricades at a cost of $1,288.08 to be utilized to block roadways that are closed due to flooding.

The council voted to approve the repair of the air conditioner in Unit 2 as well as the purchase of barricades.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has been cleaning up the town after last week's storms.

Clark said that he's hired a new employee with diesel mechanic experience and he's also had the flywheel in the one-ton repaired.

Clark said the water department has been busy working on the lift station during the recent flooding.

City Clerk Krystal Austen updated the council on easements, business license renewals and the new postage machine.

Austen also reported on the Summer Little League Program season. She said the concession stand has generated $1,516.39 in revenue over the first four games, as well as $1,375.51 during the Back 2 Ball Bash.

In other business, the council:

• Received an unmodified FY21 Audit Review from Auditor Jon Cummings;

• Paid bills in the amount of $18,000.75.