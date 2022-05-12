Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance Friday, May 13, at the senior center. The doors open at 6 p.m., with soup, salad, and sandwiches on the menu. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with the Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

Banner Church Hosts Gospel Soloist

Well-known Gospel soloist Becky Lercher will be singing at Banner Church of the Nazarene at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 15. There is no charge for the event, but a love offering will be taken. The church is located at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

Dinner and Prom Dance

On Monday night, May 16, there will be a dress-up "Senior Prom" dance and dinner at the Stella Senior Center. The dinner will be chicken and noodles served at 6 p.m. The Sac River Country Band will play at 7 p.m. for the dance. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

Noel Woman's Club Bake Sale

The Noel Woman's Club Bake Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon (or until items are sold), Saturday, May 21, in front of the Harp's Store located at 508 N. Cliffside Drive in Noel.

McDonald County Senior Center

Monthly events and happenings at the senior center include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Noel All School Reunion

Noel's All School Reunion will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Noel School. Please pass this information on to friends and family and make plans to attend. If you have questions, contact Donna Carter at 918-791-4299 or Jody Lester at 417-389-6273.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the North door). CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (also known as the Bella Vista Women's Chorus) rehearses at the Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers and is preparing for a late spring 2022 jazz concert. If you love to sing and are a woman from Benton, Washington or McDonald counties, please join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays from 12:45 to 3 p.m. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.