This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

April 24

Troy Lee Stancell, 36, no address given, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

April 25

Caddo Seiken Gann, 37, Ginger Blue, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Adam Chastain Parham, 34, Fayetteville, Ark., DWI -- death of another

April 26

John Lee Christian, 28, Noel, burglary and theft/stealing

David Gene Dalrymple Sr., 58, Anderson, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Raissa Janeyca Rodriguez, 31, Southwest City, failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction

April 27

William Ralph Colbard, 36, Neosho, probation violation

Jessicah Naomi Duran, 36, Anderson, property damage and out-of-state fugitive

Matthew Allen Herrin, 37, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle

Garren Lee Hixson, 34, Lanagan, unlawful use of weapon motivated by discrimination and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Cyntina Julissa Izazaga-Olea, 23, Southwest City, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Kelly Marlene Lucas, 52, Noel, domestic assault

Nathan Michael Sharp, 34, Anderson, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

April 28

Harley Ryan Abeyta, 25, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive

April 29

Michael Lewis Baker, 36, Pineville, theft/stealing -- catalytic converter

Emilio Melendez Jr., 30, Lanagan, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

April 30

Victor Manuel Morales, 19, Noel, defective equipment