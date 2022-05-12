This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
April 24
Troy Lee Stancell, 36, no address given, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
April 25
Caddo Seiken Gann, 37, Ginger Blue, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Adam Chastain Parham, 34, Fayetteville, Ark., DWI -- death of another
April 26
John Lee Christian, 28, Noel, burglary and theft/stealing
David Gene Dalrymple Sr., 58, Anderson, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Raissa Janeyca Rodriguez, 31, Southwest City, failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction
April 27
William Ralph Colbard, 36, Neosho, probation violation
Jessicah Naomi Duran, 36, Anderson, property damage and out-of-state fugitive
Matthew Allen Herrin, 37, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle
Garren Lee Hixson, 34, Lanagan, unlawful use of weapon motivated by discrimination and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Cyntina Julissa Izazaga-Olea, 23, Southwest City, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Kelly Marlene Lucas, 52, Noel, domestic assault
Nathan Michael Sharp, 34, Anderson, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
April 28
Harley Ryan Abeyta, 25, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive
April 29
Michael Lewis Baker, 36, Pineville, theft/stealing -- catalytic converter
Emilio Melendez Jr., 30, Lanagan, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
April 30
Victor Manuel Morales, 19, Noel, defective equipment