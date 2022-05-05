The Greene’s Prepare For One-Year Anniversary

Nikki Williams is riding the success of a recent chili cookoff as she prepares for her restaurant's first anniversary.

Williams, The Greene's Bar and Grill manager, is preparing for a big May 18, event with a ribbon-cutting, complete with beer and burger specials.

"I'm super excited," she said. "It's a big milestone for us."

Williams has teamed up with McKeever Mountain Farms to brainstorm marketing ideas that can bring business to the restaurant.

The idea for the April 16 Chili Cookoff was cooked up when Williams, LaSandra and Luap McKeever thought about ways to draw customers in.

"We were chatting about how to bring in more business," Williams has said.

Ten cooks competed, and those on hand were able to sample and vote. "The whole building was full of taste-testers," Williams said.

Tony Perry took first place and customers enjoyed a chance at a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.

Williams didn't have a chance to take any photos because she was so busy that day. However, the marketing idea proved successful and Williams wants to continue to involve customers. "The community we are a part of really supports us," she said.

The restaurant, located two miles north of the Jane Walmart, drives in customers with popular events, such as Texas Hold 'Em nights on Tuesday and Thursday, and Karaoke night on Saturday night.

Williams also hopes to draw more tourists in as summer approaches.