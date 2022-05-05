Sponsorships For River Ranch Camp Being Sought

Area businesses are overwhelmingly supporting an effort to help local children attend summer camp.

River Ranch Resort's first-ever day camp, aimed at children ages 8-12, is set for July 11-13. Campers will enjoy a river float, team building, volleyball tournament, outdoor education, a scavenger hunt, lunch, awards and speakers each day.

Gary Duke, River Ranch Resort event manager, said organizers hope to make a positive impact by offering the camp.

River Ranch Resort has had a "very good response" from local businesses sponsoring children who can't afford the $100 cost.

Anyone who wants to sponsor a child is encouraged to do so by May 21 so that the business' name can be included on the camper's T-shirt, he said.

Forty children are currently sponsored. The camp cap for participants is 100, he said.

The camp is also open to parents who want to register and pay for their children to attend. That registration should be completed by Wednesday, June 15.

Duke also is seeking 30 volunteers to help during those three days. A background check and training are required.

To sign up for camp, sponsor a child or volunteer, visit www.riverranchresort.com.