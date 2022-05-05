Murphy, Hitt Wrestle At World Team Trials

McDonald County wrestlers Samuel Murphy and Jayce Hitt participated in the United World Wrestling 17U World Team Trials last week in Las Vegas, Nev.

Murphy, competing in the 110-kilogram division, went 3-2 in the Freestyle and finished seventh overall, earning All-American status.

Hitt, also competing at 110 kilograms in Freestyle, went 0-2 and did not place.

Both wrestlers also competed in the Greco-Roman event.

Murphy, in the 92-kilogram division, went 2-2 and did not place, while Hitt went 0-2.

"This is probably the toughest high school tournament in the country in terms of talent," said McDonald County wrestling coach Josh Factor, who also attended the event. "By far, it was the most competitive event that either of these guys has ever competed in."