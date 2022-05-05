MCHS Seniors Receive Scholarships At Annual Award Night





ANDERSON -- The MCHS Class of 2022 received more than 150 scholarships at the school's annual award night on May 2 in the performing arts center. MCHS seniors received a total of $1.2 million in financial aid this year.

The award night was held on a rainy night, with proud families and faculty huddled in the PAC. The evening started with warm words from MCHS counselor Huston Brady.

"This class is easily the hardest working group of kids I've seen in the counseling office," Brady said, looking out at the sea of eager students.

Following Brady's introductions, students and faculty applauded Joseph Beachner, the newly hired MCHS counselor, who focuses on scholarships, college planning, and post-graduation goals for MCHS students.

Scholarships were given from more than 50 donors, including various clubs, institutions, individuals, colleges and universities. Multiple donors offered numerous scholarships to students, some of which can be renewed each year.

Some scholarships given were the McDonald County Republican Club Scholarships, which were given to Courtney Keaton, Dayson Fickle, Zoe Parish, and Kirklyn Kasischke, with each student receiving $1,000. The Hagan Scholarship was given to Andrew Watkins, which totaled $48,000. The Ebenee Munoz Memorial Scholarships were given to Lundyn Trudeau and Kirklyn Kasischke, totaling $500 per student. The Robert and Peggy Obenshain Scholarships were given to Ca'Laya Gottfried and Jackson Brewer, totaling $3,000 per student.

Ann Parish presented the Bob Parish scholarship to student Zoe Parish. Zoe met Ann onstage with tears streaming on her face, and soon Ann's, with a heartfelt hug to follow. Parish's scholarship totaled $1,000.

Forty-nine students received the A+ Scholarship, a scholarship that students can earn by meeting a specific grade expectation and 50 hours of tutoring or mentoring. When A+ Scholarship recipients stepped off the stage a loud thud filled the room, marking the number of students leaving with their scholarships in hand.

Beachner concluded the award night by noting the night's significance.

"This is one of the most awarding nights during the school year," Beachner said, pointing to the students' continual hard work and success.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Leland McCall awarded the McDonald County Historical Society Scholarship. McCall's scholarship totaled $1,000.







ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Science National Honor Society Scholarship recipients are Kylie Meador, Daisy Solano, and Elijah McClain. Science teacher Joelle Stark presented the scholarship which is $1,000 per student.







ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Erika Medina awarded the MCHS Belcher Nominee Scholarship. Medina's scholarship totaled $1,000.





