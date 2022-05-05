MCHS Offers Two New Privacy Pods To Student Body





ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School has become home to an innovative new therapy option commonly referred to as the "privacy pods."

MCHS is the only area school to offer personal pods for therapy and decompression time for students during the school day.

The school's privacy pods are located in school liaison Erica Price's classroom, commonly referred to as "Room 303." Price's room, a therapy and decompression room open for students throughout the day, hosts the pods in a space off the main room. The two pods feature transparent glass, seating inside, an air conditioning system, adjustable lights, and a "new car" smell, according to Price. Privacy screens are available for use while students meet with caseworkers, teachers and healthcare professionals.

Price started searching for innovative new therapy options for students last summer and came up with the idea for privacy pods at MCHS. Price learned the pods come with a big price tag, about 20 to 22 thousand dollars per pod. After reaching out to Del Camp, the chief clinical officer at Ozark Center, the two acquired two separate grants to cover the cost of the two pods.

"Probably August or September, I decided I want pods, if I can, but then I saw the price tag," Price said. "Then I said, 'we're going to do some fundraising,'" Price said, laughing. "Then, in the fall, we had a meeting with Del and we soon got the message that we could get the pods."

Price said the pods are available for students to use independently as they need them throughout the day or the pods can be used for students to engage in therapy sessions, which occur every day at MCHS. The pods are nearly soundproof, allowing students to hear the school bell and important announcements but keep conversations between students and therapists private.

"It's honestly kind of a relief to have a private place to go," Price said. "It's a relief for students to have a really quiet place to go that I know is confidential."

Price said offering a confidential private location encourages students to seek help as they need it rather than feeling embarrassed to engage in therapeutic conversations at school.

"There's such a shortage right now in therapeutic services anywhere," Price said. "So, it's nice to have someone who can come to the school and see them for a 45-minute, one-hour session. If their mental health isn't where it needs to be, they're not going to do well. Math means nothing to you if you're not healthy."

Camp said one of the grants acquired for the pods came from SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) as a relief grant targeted to aid with the impact of the 2019 storms.

"It was part of a grant that was designed to assist with the recovery from the 2019 storms that rolled through Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties," Camp said. "SAMHSA was very supportive, as was the Department of Mental Health."

Camp said MCHS is the first area school to receive the pods. Camp added a primary goal is to increase suicide prevention in schools and offer continual help to students where needed. Camp said some benefits of the pod include an office-like setup, security, air conditioning, and accountability with the glass feature. Camp added that the pods can be moved to a separate location as needed. Camp said the pods are an optimal location for initial therapy sessions for students.

"I think they [students] are always more open to begin a conversation with those who are closest and most accessible and understanding to them. And a therapist is not usually that person at first," Camp said. "It usually requires someone like Erica to be able to build a bridge to them and be able to convince them, 'You know, this might be the right direction for you to go,' and, generally speaking, they'll respond."

Sean Henson, a sophomore at MCHS, said he uses the pods one to four times a week to decompress and relax when he feels overwhelmed.

"It's very helpful," Henson said. "It's sort of like a bubble. It's like its own little world in itself. You are in your own special place where you can sit, relax and recuperate."

Henson said the pod provides him a place in the school where he can turn to when he's feeling overwhelmed, so he can focus on his classes after he gets a moment to himself.

Students can let teachers know if they need to visit a pod throughout the day. Price evaluates students' needs to assess the amount of time they can spend in the pod on their own daily. The pods will be available to students through the summer and the upcoming school year.





ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Sean Henson sitting in a pod. Henson said he chooses to use the pods independently, which all students have the option to do in addition to using the pods for therapy services.







ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Two identical privacy pods are located in Erica Price's classroom, room 303. Each pod holds two chairs and table.





