MCHS FFA Students Receive State Degrees At State Convention

ANDERSON -- Five MCHS students received their state degree, the highest degree offered to high school Future Farmers of America students, at the Missouri State Convention in late April.

Emily Hutton, an agriculture teacher at MCHS, said she took 27 students to the annual state convention, with only five receiving their state degrees. Hutton said the state degree is the highest degree a student can receive, and a degree that takes a lot of work prior to the convention.

"There is a list of qualifications they have to meet," Hutton said. "They have to be a member for three years, a member in good standing. They have to have invested, productively earned and invested, $1,000 or worked at least 300 hours outside of class time that got recorded in their record book. They have to do 25 hours of community service, and they have to have attended at least five FFA events above the local level."

Hutton said students receiving their state degree must keep a record of their work through each year, maintaining a record book and excel sheet.

"They've learned recordkeeping," Hutton said. "It's not an easy application. It's a six-page excel sheet that they have to fill out where they have to explain how their job relates to agriculture, they have to list all their FFA events, and it has to be worded the correct way, so there's a lot of detail and learning to stick with it -- even when they're frustrated."

Zoe Parish, a senior, said she attended the three-day convention for the first time this year. Parish said she started working toward receiving her state degree her freshman year.

Parish said one of the skills she acquired while working toward her state degree is record book maintenance.

"I had to keep a record book," Parish said. "For mine, I had calves, so if you had your own heifer to start out, and she had babies, you have to keep track of how many, what it was, and all of the fun things that go with that."

Parish said students can keep a record book related to their specific interests, diversifying the record books among students.

Parish said it'll be bittersweet to leave Hutton's class, noting the class helped her "come out of her shell" as a student.

"It helped me find people who are similar to me," Parish said, noting that she had found her high school community and that it'll be hard to say goodbye.

Madison Greider, a senior, said she attended the state convention competing as a team member in her event and to receive her state degree.

Greider said being a part of FFA has been instrumental to her high school career, noting she's been involved in FFA for four years.

"FFA has been a very big impact, just having Mrs. Hutton all four years," Greider said. "It's the only thing I'm sad about leaving. It's like a big family, for sure, it's very fun. It makes you want to come to school," Greider said, looking at Hutton.

Greider said she is glad she got involved in FFA, noting it was one of the highlights of her high school career.

Jackson Brewer, a senior, said to earn his state degree he had to earn green hand and area degrees prior to the convention. Brewer said, after earning his initial degrees, he had to be organized and log his hours in his record book.

Brewer said his involvement in FFA has been instrumental to his high school career.

"The FFA program gave me a group at the high school to be a part of," Brewer said. "It has also helped me prepare for life and turned me into the person I am today."

Brewer said achieving his state degree is a goal he's had for himself since he was a freshman. Brewer added that he plans to get his American Farmer Degree, something he can work toward as a college student.

Brewer said Emily Hutton and Shawn McAlister encouraged and helped him along the way, and that he wouldn't have come this far without their support.

"I owe them a lot," Brewer said. "And I will always do my best to be a good representative of the McDonald County FFA program, even after graduation."

Hutton said she is proud of her students and knows they will go on to do great things after graduating from McDonald County High School.