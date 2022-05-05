MCHS FBLA Student To Compete At Nationals In Chicago

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School senior Leland McCall will attend Future Business Leaders of America nationals in Chicago, competing in the political science event.

McCall, 18, will be attending nationals for the first time as an FBLA student. McCall's event, which he's competed in all year, consists of a 100-question online test, with the test varying at each competition. To qualify for the national competition, McCall had to make it through a district competition, in which he got second place, and a state competition, in which he got third place.

McCall said his event, political science, is a passion for him and relates to a career path he hopes to pursue post-graduation.

"I'm pretty passionate," McCall said. "It's either political science or international relations that I'm trying to major in when I go to college. I'm wanting to become a foreign service officer."

McCall said he did not expect to qualify for nationals, so much so that he did not attend the state competition's award ceremony.

"I had the chance to go to the state award ceremony but I turned that down," McCall said, chuckling in his chair. "I wasn't even there when they called my name," McCall said, before joking, he hopes to receive his state trophy in the mail soon.

McCall will be going to the national tournament with students from Neosho High School, so the qualifying students may travel together. McCall said he's looking forward to visiting Chicago, noting it'll be the first time he'll visit the city as an adult.

Dinah McCall, MCHS FBLA teacher and McCall's mother, said McCall will be the second student to qualify for the national tournament in her 15 years coaching the club.

Dinah said four students won in their event in the district tournament. At districts, Erika Medina placed first in client services and second in IT Help Desk, McCall placed third in economics, third in journalism, and second in political science. Rocio Martinez placed second in supply chain management, and Emma Huckabey placed fifth in journalism. McCall was the only student who qualified for nationals following the state competition.

Dinah said she believes McCall has acquired numerous skills in his time in FBLA.

"I believe that FBLA is a good foundation for students who are interested in working in a business environment," Dinah said. "It goes on an application; it goes on your scholarship stuff."

Dinah said she is excited to see McCall compete at nationals, not just as an FBLA teacher, but as a parent.

"It's exciting to see him show his strengths in academics," Dinah said. "He is extremely, highly, intelligent in history and science."

McCall will go to the national competition at the end of June, marking the end of his high school FBLA career following his graduation.