The McDonald County boys golf team finished 12th out of 13 teams at the Big 8 Conference Tournament at Horton Smith Golf Club in Springfield.

Logan Rogersville won the tournament with a team score of 313. The Mustangs shot a team score of 473.

Jordan Saylor led McDonald County with a 110, while Eli Jordan shot 112, Huston Porter 124 and Rhett Porter 127.