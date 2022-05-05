McDonald County Press Obituaries For May 5, 2022





Allan Dale Bond

June 5, 1949

April 29, 2022

Allan Dale Bond, 72 of Goodman, Mo., died Friday, April 29, 2022.

He was born June 5, 1949, to Clyde O. and Esther M. (Miller) Bond in Joplin, Mo. He was a 1967 graduate of Riverton High School in Kansas. In 1968, he joined the U.S. Navy and served four years, with two tours of duty in Vietnam. He returned to Riverton, Kan., in 1972 and was employed by Teledyne in Neosho, Mo., for 37 years, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed golfing, shooting pool, fishing and riding his Harley. He was a Christian. He married Cheryl A. (Friend) Bond on July 22, 2004, and she survives and is of the home in Goodman, Mo.

Also surviving are his father, Clyde O. Bond of Riverton; two sons, James Bowman of Portland, Ore., David Bond (Ranell) of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; three daughters, Lisa Gudgen of Pittsburg, Kan., Angela Goodwin (John) of Parker, Kan., Alicia Bond (Wade) of Caldwell, Kan.; two stepchildren, Brian Friend of Joplin, Chelsey Mittag (Josh) of Joplin; 23 grandchildren; one brother, Mike Bond (Lynn) of Texarkana, Texas; two sisters, Roxie Ward (Dave) of Diamond, Mo., Lisa Stark of Riverton; and mother-in-law, Rose Mary Austin of Goodman.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Esther Bond; sister, Liana; granddaughter, Gabriella; brothers-in-law, Glen Stark and Rick Friend.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Derfelt's Baxter Chapel, with Pastor David Bond officiating. Burial will follow in the Lowell Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from noon until service time on Monday at Derfelt's Baxter Chapel.

Online condolences may be left at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.

Nancy Gilliam

March 1, 1952

May 2, 2022

Nancy Gilliam, 70, of Goodman, Mo., died May 2, 2022, with her husband at her side.

She was born in Philadelphia, Penn., on March 1, 1952, to Mary Kelley and Samuel Gaffin. She worked many years as a CNA in nursing homes and also at a fish house. She enjoyed collecting memorabilia from different states.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Gaffin (Nancy); and a step-daughter, Gina Redmond.

Survivors are her husband, Gary Gilliam; three brothers, Frank Gaffin (Polly) of Warminster, Penn., Dan Gaffin (Cindy) of Ocala, Fla., Carl Gaffin of New Jersey; one son, Robert Heiser Jr of Mount Carmel, Penn.; one stepson, Tom Gilliam (Stacy) of Joplin; four daughters, Nancy Denmon of Texas, Mary Heiser (Earl) of Tower City, Penn., Angela Lewis (Corby) of Auburn, Penn., Karen Bowers (Jon) of Sevens Valley, Penn.; and 19 grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Simpson Funeral Home in Webb City. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by Simpson Funeral Home. Memories may be shared at www.simpsonfh.com.

Janet Carolyn Hutchins

July 18, 1942

April 29, 2022

Janet Carolyn Hutchins, 79 of Anderson, Mo., died April 29, 2022 at her home after an illness.

She was born July 18, 1942, in Oakley, Kan., to John and Theodora Elizabeth (Vawter) Schuman. On July 16, 1963, she married Paul Hutchins in Kingston, Kan. They lived in the Kansas City area for 12 years before moving to Anderson. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Anderson.

She is survived by her husband, Paul of the home; two sons, John Hutchins (Barbara) of Colorado Springs, Mathew Hutchins (Jessica) of Mansfield, Ark.; a daughter, Leasa Huff (LeRoy) of Goodman; and several grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Anderson, with Bishop Toby Henson and James Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Tracy Cemetery east of Anderson, Mo. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City, Mo.

David Loren Leininger

April 11, 1951

April 26, 2022

David Loren Leininger, 71, of Bentonville, Ark., died April 26, 2022, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born April 11, 1951, in Boone, Iowa, to Loren Arthur and Kathleen Mae (Hendricks) Leininger. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a Lab Technician at Beaver Lake Concrete. He was a rockhound, silversmith, and a past president and member of the NWA Gem & Mineral Society. He also belonged to chaplain services and Benton County Jail Ministries.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Kathleen.

He leaves behind his wife, Charlotte; his step-daughter, Sydney Worral of Farmington, Ark.; his son, Spencer Leininger of Centerton, Ark.; and two grandchildren. He never gave up his search for his beloved daughter, Jessica.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the NWA Gem and Mineral Society Clubhouse; 15100 Highway 43, Siloam Springs.

Online condolences may be left at www.funeralmation.com.





Hutchins



Gilliam







Leininger





