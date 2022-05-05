Land Transfers

Devan Floyd Hunnicutt to Katelin Marie Haynes. Sec. 6, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Corey Lee Raines and Christina L. Raines to Blake S. Barth. Sec. 13, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Kimber Crosswhite-Ceesay to Mary Christine Grote and Raymond Allen Grote. Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Koby Michael McClain to Frank Wayne Spencer. Robert E. Yocum Sub-division. Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Trustee Peggie J. Taylor and The Peggy J. Taylor Revocable Trust to Joe Wooster. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Roddy Lett and Malessa R. Lett to McDonald County 911. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Colby R. Hughes and Michela C. Hughes. Indian River Estates. Lot 25. McDonald County, Mo.

Randy L. Kastl and Joyce A. Kastl to Gavin L. Jordan and Emily R. Jordan. Sec. 15, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Lela J. Martin and Leslie I. Martin, deceased, to Marlene Sosa, Jesus Sosa and Juan Carlos Sosa. Original Town of Noel. Blk. 1, Lot 8 and Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Brent Beauford and Connie L. Beauford to Lyle E. Leach and Patricia Leach. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Eric Alan Harris to Joseph Bateman and Leslie Bateman. Sec. 3, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Dennis W. Keith and Kimberly L. Keith to Robert Camp. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Allen Hudson, Shirley Milleson, Connie Hudson, Olen Hudson, deceased, and Sharlene Bone to Colten A. Johnson and Sarah R. Johnson. Sec. 32, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Vickie L. Barnes to Payne Construction, Inc. Sec. 34, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Deborah Davila and Jorge Davila to Jeana Hurtt and Belva J. Graham. Indian River Estates Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Weijiao He and Dennis Lin to Carin Mindele Zetterlund. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 23, Lot 24 and Lot 25. McDonald County, Mo.

Hardenbergh Properties LLC to The Miles Bradley Braun and Susan Amanda Braun Revocable Living Trust. Woodhaven Phase II. Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

The Larry Lambeth and Doris Lambeth Revocable Trust to Resort of the Ozarks LLC. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

James W. Altic to Revocable Living Trust Agreement of James W. Altic. Sec. 4, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Sharon M. Letson to Jonathan Baskins and Jessica Baskins. Original Town of Anderson. Blk. 4, Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

John Michael Brown and Charlotte Brown to Dwayne Wofford. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Rex Kennedy to Lyle Shipley. Sec. 21, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

TCSE LLC to William David Hazlett and Tamara Marie Hazlett. Sec. 30, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.