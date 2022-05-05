Goodman Council Hears Request Of Wireless Company

GOODMAN -- Clayton Driskill of Lost Creek Wireless approached the Goodman City Council on Tuesday to continue a discussion about a wireless service opportunity in the area.

Alderman Clay Sexson asked if service disruption should be expected during storms.

Driskill said that he utilizes network redundancy to prevent disruption except in the event of the tower being directly struck by lightning or significantly strong winds disconnecting equipment.

Driskill explained that he intends to offer fiber-optic connection in the area as well. He would be placing utility poles himself to streamline securing easements and cut costs on pole inspection fees.

Driskill would just need a power source, a place to mount his equipment and 24-hour access to the location.

After looking over the contract, Alderman John Bunch expressed hesitation to give someone 24-hour access to the well house. He asked if the contract could be reviewed by the city attorney and amended to remove any unneeded phrasing.

The council agreed to have the city attorney look over the contract.

Aldermen went on to discuss a request from David Lenard at 209 Pinto Street. Lenard is seeking permission to place an RV on the property, behind the current home, for him to live in as he cares for his aging mother.

"I don't want to deny this man's request simply because it's not quite up to specs," said Alderman Bunch.

Alderman Paula Brodie suggested that he place the RV on the east side of the home with a significant setback and that he update the council on the progress of the RV renovation.

The council agreed to allow Lenard to temporarily place the RV and they will circle back with him at the end of the year.

The council went on to discuss other trailers in town that are not in compliance with ordinances and spoke about the condemnation process.

In other business, the council:

• Heard from Adrienne Weston, the new region representative for the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council;

• Reviewed the year-end report from 2021 and Alderman Brodie requested detailed breakdowns of line items quarterly;

• Paid bills in the amount of $15,643.56.