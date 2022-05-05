Educators Pushing Kindergarten, Pre-K Enrollment





McDonald County early childhood educators are encouraging parents to enroll their children in kindergarten or prekindergarten.

According to a news release from the school system, kindergarten enrollment is down for the year, possibly due to lingering concerns over covid-19.

Early childhood teacher Cassie Ball of White Rock Elementary School said it is important to enroll early in pre-K because there are limited spots available. Early enrollment is also important in kindergarten so that the district can know what class sizes are and how many teachers are needed, and also so that parents can meet their child's teacher. She added that, if parents come to the open house and have not enrolled their child, they will not be on a teacher's list, and that will make the event "more chaotic" for the family.

She said enrollment was down last year during covid. The school district did not offer a virtual option for pre-K but did offer it for kindergarten, she added.

Ball said early intervention is also something parents should consider in enrolling their children in pre-K or kindergarten. Ball said children who attend these early childhood programs are more likely to have reduced retention rates and decreased referrals to special education, as well as increased performance on testing once they reach third grade.

She said of enrollment, "It's a big milestone for students and their families, so we want to celebrate that."

Parent educator Dalana Fuller said, "If we can catch issues in pre-K, we can address them before kindergarten."

She said that, in pre-K, students also learn to share and do other things they will have to do in kindergarten.

She goes into families' homes and works with children from birth through age five, playing games with the children and discussing with the parents if the children have any issues, such as speech issues or trouble playing with others their age, she said.

She added that, for the last couple of years, children did not get to be around other children because of covid. Now, people are starting to go places again, she said.

Parents may bring their children to schools for enrollment in person. To set up a time, call the school.



