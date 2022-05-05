Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Dylan Link vs. Audra Link. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Sabrina M. Grant. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Christa D. Hylton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Suzanna M. Alt. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Chance L. Bracht. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $400.

Maddoleine A.R. Dixon. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Enoch R. Farlow. Sell/purchase motor vehicle or trailer registered in this state without transferring certificate of ownership. Guilty plea. Five days incarceration jail.

Dwayne A. Harris. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Chad V. Humphrey. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Aiden P. Korpela. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer plates. Guilty plea written. Fine of $50.50.

Shauna P. Lopez. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Julie A. Ramsey. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Mid American Credit Union vs. Joseph G. Murray et al. Contract -- other.

Vincent M. Marasco vs. Eden Noonan. Small claims over $100.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Christopher A. Gilmour. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Gaylord J. Moore. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Alex D. Hammond. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Daniel M. Igisomar. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Samantha S. Russell. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Nexin G. Saimon et al. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank vs. Richard D. Coffel. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Andey W. Hunter et al. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Virginia M. Mustain et al. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Rickson Solomon et al. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Kyle L. Smith. DWI -- alcohol.

Gennifer Lavante. Trespassing.

Felonies:

Mercedes D. Laughard. Endangering the welfare of a child and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

The following cases were heard:

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Jovanny A. Bonilla. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp of Mo. vs. Brenda Felix. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

B&S Capital Investments, LLC vs. Desaray James et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Kendra Kellerhals. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Cynthia V. Boydston. Property damage. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

James Alan Boyer. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Shawn Ray Bundgard. Assault. Guilty plea. One day incarceration jail.

Coraisaalee B. Porter. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Tracy D. Dean. Peace disturbance. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

George George. Exceeded posted speed limit and failed to place vehicle not in motion as near right-hand side of highway as practicable. Guilty plea. Fine of $192.50.

Faith C. Jetton. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Tanya Susan Juzeler. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $194.

Patrick D. Klein. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Aiden P. Korpela. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Eric P. Lemonds. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Rasheshkumar N. Patel. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Bruno Loney. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Thirty days incarceration jail. Credit for time served.

John H. Grode. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

James Leroy Brown. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Brandon G. Francis. Burglary. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Adam C. Parham. DWI -- death of another. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.