Commission Minutes

April 4

• Priscilla Sprague met with the Commission to discuss current events.

• Matt Hamilton, of Liberty National, introduced himself to commissioners. Hamilton has been assigned as the county's representative for additional voluntary payroll-deducted insurance services. He will be meeting with county employees to discuss these services April 19 through April 21.

• John Brown met with the Commission regarding Upper Mill Creek Road.

April 6

• The Commission conducted road inspections of the following county roads: White Bluff, Skaggs Hollow, Salt Road, Mill Creek, Winkler, Graham, Pack and Hidden Valley Lane.

April 11

• Johnny Shockley met with the Commission regarding Tick Ridge Road.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $98,803.93.

April 13

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $62,149.98.

April 18

• Nate Ledgerwood, of Tri-State Trucking, met with the Commission to discuss the possibility of nationwide Road and Bridge equipment shortages in the coming year. Nothing was decided, but commissioners agreed it was something to keep in mind as the equipment lease agreement between Tri-State and McDonald County comes up in 2023.

• Commissioners drove Tick Road and Pleasant Ridge Road. They also visited the future site of the McDonald County Health Department.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $90,614.68.

April 20

• The Commission attended the Southwest Regional Commissioners meeting in Springfield.

April 25

• Commissioners conducted road inspections of the following county roads: Olympia, Jaguar, Sugar Fork, Garner, Mink, McNatt, Beaver, Edsel and Melody Lane.

April 27

• The scheduled meeting with Laura Campbell and Matt Geiger did not take place due to a misunderstanding regarding the date of the meeting. The meeting was rescheduled to 10 a.m. on Monday, May 23.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $468,585.71.