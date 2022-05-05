Boys Track Finishes Fourth at Big 8 Meet

The McDonald County track and field teams competed in the Big 8 Championship on Tuesday in Mount Vernon.

The MCHS boys finished fourth overall, while the Lady Mustangs took eighth place.

Boys

East Newton won the meet with 120 points, followed by Marshfield with 108, Lamar 82 and the Mustangs with 67. Springfield Catholic had 64.5, followed by Cassville 50, Nevada 50, Monett 46.50, Reeds Spring 46, Hollister 44, Logan-Rogersville 28.5, Mount Vernon 24, Aurora 9.5 and Seneca 1.

Junior Eliam finished second in the discus at 44.31 meters, with Logan Harriman fourth at 42.70.

Andrew Mortiz took second place in the javelin at 43.34, while Ricardo Salas was fourth at 42.86.

Joshua Pacheco placed third in the triple jump at 12.47, with Steven Paxtor 17th at 10.84.

Garrett Gricks finished fourth in the shot put at 13.82, with Morgan Grider fifth at 13.67.

Pacheco placed fifth in the 400-meter run at 52.73.

Andrew Watkins placed sixth in the pole vault at 3.35.

Tyler Rothrock was sixth in the 800-meter run at 2:13.38.

Caleb Garvin placed seventh in the 3,200-meter run at 11:29.54, with Rothrock 15th at 12:21.30.

Esteban Martinez-Olvera took eighth place in the 200-meter dash at 23.51, with Aidrian Short 19th at 25.74.

Martinez-Olvera placed ninth in the long jump at 5.64, with Paxtor 18th at 5.07.

Ricky Wright placed 11th in the 110-meter hurdles, with a time of 19.13.

Bryan Montero-Gutierrez finished 12th in the 1,600-meter run at 5:19.26, with Corbin Holly 14th at 5:25.09.

Samuel Barton took 12th place in the 400-meter dash at 57.07.

Watkins placed 14th in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.29, with Wright 15th at 48.45.

Short finished 21st in the 100-meter dash at 12.45, with Hasler Lopez Vasquez 23rd at 12.72.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Antwone Dean Esiel, Tucker Dill, Lyriq Bartley and Lopez Vasquez finished 11th at 49.25.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Martinez-Olvera, Dominic Cervantes, Barton and Pacheco finished fifth at 1:36.64.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Hunter Leach, Martinez-Olvera, Cervantes and Pacheco took fourth at 3:40.37.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Rothrock, Mark Wilson, Cervantes and Leach finished fifth at 9:09.38.

Girls

Marshfield won the meet with 119.5 points, followed by Nevada 102, Lamar 89, Hollister 88, Cassville 76, Monett 59, Logan-Rogersville 48, McDonald County 46, Aurora 40, Seneca 29, Mount Vernon 22.5, Springfield Catholic 13, East Newton 5 and Reeds Spring 4.

Mariana Salas won the conference championship in the javelin with a throw of 35.85, while Analisa Ramirez was 10th at 26.06.

Anna Price finished fourth in the 800-meter run at 2:41.83, with Melysia McCrory 10th at 2:58.39.

Gissele Reyes-Luna finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at 54.05.

Jada Alfaro took sixth place in the shot put at 9.01 and Roslynn Huston was 14th at 8.31.

Peyton Cooper placed sixth in the discus at 26.52, with Huston 18th at 20.47.

Sosha Howard finished seventh in the long jump at 4.59, with Carlee Cooper 21st at 3.64.

Howard took seventh in the triple jump at 9.88, with Abigail Pagel 20th at 8.35.

Madison Burton finished seventh in the 3,200-meter run at 14:31.11.

Savannah Leib placed eighth in the high jump at 1.47.

Melanie Gillming took eighth in the pole vault at 2.44, with Lacey Nix ninth at 2.29.

Corina Holland finished eighth in the 400-meter dash at 1:06.26.

Burton took 11th in the 1,600-meter run at 6:44.18.

Clara Horton finished 14th in the 400-meter run at 1:09.20.

Katelynn Townsend finished 17th in the 100-meter dash at 14.26, with Maggie Pratt 20th at 14.84.

Leib placed 17th in the 200-meter dash at 30.58, while Carlee Cooper was 21st at 31.74.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Howard, Holland, Townsend and Reyes-Luna finished seventh at 54.36.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Howard, Holland, Nix and Reyes-Luna finished ninth at 1:55.83.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Nix, Holland, Reyes-Luna and Price placed third at 4:25.40.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Price, Horton, Burton and McCrory placed fifth at 11:30.72.

Webb City Invitational

The McDonald County track teams competed Friday, April 29, at the Webb City Invitational. The McDonald County girls finished fifth with 63 points, while the boys took seventh with 35. Joplin finished first in both the boys' and girls' meets.

Girls

Jada Alfaro threw the shot put 32 feet, 9 inches to take first place, with Roslynn Huston eighth at 27-2.75 and Teryn Torrez 18th at 25-1.5.

Savannah Leib placed second in the high jump at 4-11.75.

Mariana Salas was second in the javelin at 124-3, with Analisa Ramirez seventh at 98-7 and Anissa Ramirez 11th at 85-1.25.

Sosha Howard took third place in the triple jump at 32-0.75, with Abigail Pagel 11th at 27-8.25.

Peyton Cooper finished fifth in the discus at 89-6.75, with Huston 12th at 72-5.75 and Malia Diaz 17th at 68-1.

Howard placed sixth in the 100-meter dash at 14.35, with Yarecci Quintero 11th at 15.88 and Kyla Moore 12th at 15.92.

Lacey Nix finished sixth in the pole vault at 8-5.5, while Melanie Gillming was ninth at 7-11.75 and Anna Price 11th at 7-5.75.

Corina Holland finished sixth in the 400-meter dash at 1:08.18, with Nix in eighth at 1:09.48 and Price ninth at 1:09.49.

Gissele Reyes-Luna took seventh in the 300-meter hurdles at 55.71.

Howard was ninth in the 200-meter dash at 30.20, with Maggie Pratt 13th at 33.30, Quintero 14th at 34.79.

Clara Horton finished 14th in the 800-meter run at 2:57.76, with Melysia McCrory 16th at 3:00.17.

Pagel finished 15th in the long jump at 11-11.75, with Carlee Cooper 16th at 11-7.25.

The 4x100-meter relay team placed fifth at 58.86.

The 4x200-meter relay team finished fourth at 1:57.04.

The 4x400-meter relay team took sixth at 4:50.87.

Boys

Ricky Wright finished third in the 110-meter hurdles at 19.36, with Yeison Lopez Duenas ninth at 20.95.

Junior Eliam finished third in the discus at 155-6.25, with Logan Harriman fifth at 152-0.75 and Toby Moore 16th at 97-7.25.

Joshua Pacheco placed fourth in the triple jump at 41-3.25, with Steven Paxtor ninth at 37-10.25.

Andrew Moritz finished fifth in the javelin at 157-5.75, with Ricardo Salas 15th at 130-5 and Cole Thomas 21st at 97-5.25.

Morgan Grider placed sixth in the shot put at 45-7.25, with Garrett Gricks eighth at 43-7.25 and Moore 12th at 39-10.25.

Hunter Leach finished eighth in the 800-meter run at 2:18.52, with Tyler Rothrock 11th at 2:23.53 and Mark Wilson 15th at 2:32.25.

Zeth Dake placed 10th in the 3,200-meter run at 12:02.78.

Leach was 11th in the 1,600-meter run at 5:22.14, with Rothrock 12th at 5:26.43.

Hasler Lopez Vasquez placed 11th in the long jump at 15-11.75, with Cesar Diaz-Pedraza 13th at 15-9.25.

Vasquez finished 12th in the 100-meter dash at 13.07, with Paxtor 18th at 13.98.

Duenas finished 12th in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.13, with Andrew Watkins 14th at 48.73 and Wright 15th at 48.76.

Samuel Barton was 13th in the 200-meter dash at 26.39, with Diaz-Pedraza 15th at 27.59 and Lyriq Bartley 16th at 27.73.

Aidrian Short finished 13th in the 400-meter run at 58.54, with Bartley 19th at 1:05.01.

The 4x100-meter relay team finished ninth at 49.69.

The 4x200-meter relay team took sixth place at 1:43.06.

The 4x400-meter relay team placed seventh at 3:46.18.