This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

April 18

Cynthia Violet Boydston, 45, Goodman, property damage and trespassing

Brandon Gerald Francis, 32, Neosho, burglary

Jojo Dave Patton, 44, Fayetteville, Ark., theft/stealing

April 19

Natasha Marie Butler, 43, Anta Rosa, Calif., delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Joshua Daniel Estep, 40, Anderson, passing bad check and forgery

Savannah Lynn Jacobs, 32, Anderson, passing bad check, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, gave false information to officer and resisting/interfering with arrest

Bruno Loney Wheaton, 26, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, littering, and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Amber Rose Merritt, 34, Cassville, Mo., theft/stealing

Kaitlynn Dawn Sneed, 24, Verona, probation violation

April 20

Isabella Jo Bailey, 26, no address given, theft/stealing

Dillon T. Crow, 28, Hiwasse, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Dekota James Crum, 33, Duenweg, Mo., parole violation

Eric Dalton Pedigo, 21, Rogers, Ark., burglary

April 21

Tyler James Luttrell, 25, Goodman, failed to register motor vehicle

Kenneth Allen Malone Jr., 51, Noel, assault

Ethan M. Navarro, 24, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Robert Kenneth Wilson, 42, Goodman, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

April 22

Steven Albert Carpenter Jr., 33, Anderson, resisting arrest

Rogelio P. Castillo, 42, Southwest City, violation order of protection for adult and property damage

Devin Wayne Edwards, 28, Pineville, Mo., trespassing and unlawful possession/transport/manufacture/repair or sale of illegal weapon

David Birl Fendley, 49, Moroe, La., DWI -- alcohol

Emilio Melendez Jr., 30, Lanagan, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Drayton J. Terrill, 22, Anderson, assault and discharge/shoot firearm at or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, another motor vehicle or building/habitable structure

Destiny Janel Wead, 24, Neosho, peace disturbance by means other than noise

April 23

Ts Simiron, 41, no address given, out-of-state fugitive