This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
April 18
Cynthia Violet Boydston, 45, Goodman, property damage and trespassing
Brandon Gerald Francis, 32, Neosho, burglary
Jojo Dave Patton, 44, Fayetteville, Ark., theft/stealing
April 19
Natasha Marie Butler, 43, Anta Rosa, Calif., delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Joshua Daniel Estep, 40, Anderson, passing bad check and forgery
Savannah Lynn Jacobs, 32, Anderson, passing bad check, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, gave false information to officer and resisting/interfering with arrest
Bruno Loney Wheaton, 26, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, littering, and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Amber Rose Merritt, 34, Cassville, Mo., theft/stealing
Kaitlynn Dawn Sneed, 24, Verona, probation violation
April 20
Isabella Jo Bailey, 26, no address given, theft/stealing
Dillon T. Crow, 28, Hiwasse, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Dekota James Crum, 33, Duenweg, Mo., parole violation
Eric Dalton Pedigo, 21, Rogers, Ark., burglary
April 21
Tyler James Luttrell, 25, Goodman, failed to register motor vehicle
Kenneth Allen Malone Jr., 51, Noel, assault
Ethan M. Navarro, 24, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Robert Kenneth Wilson, 42, Goodman, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
April 22
Steven Albert Carpenter Jr., 33, Anderson, resisting arrest
Rogelio P. Castillo, 42, Southwest City, violation order of protection for adult and property damage
Devin Wayne Edwards, 28, Pineville, Mo., trespassing and unlawful possession/transport/manufacture/repair or sale of illegal weapon
David Birl Fendley, 49, Moroe, La., DWI -- alcohol
Emilio Melendez Jr., 30, Lanagan, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
Drayton J. Terrill, 22, Anderson, assault and discharge/shoot firearm at or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, another motor vehicle or building/habitable structure
Destiny Janel Wead, 24, Neosho, peace disturbance by means other than noise
April 23
Ts Simiron, 41, no address given, out-of-state fugitive