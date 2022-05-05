Belland To Play Soccer For Crowder

McDonald County High School senior Jazmine Belland was celebrated with a signing ceremony April 27. She will be playing soccer for Crowder College in Neosho.

She is a daughter of Erika Reyna and Frank Trevino and has been involved in soccer for four years. During high school she has been on the A/B honor roll, she lettered in soccer, she has participated in National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society and has been a JAG (Jobs for America's Graduates) officer.

Her other activities besides soccer include show choir, CTEC (health science), and the aforementioned organizations.

She said, "I chose this school because it's close to home, not extremely expensive and I already go there."

Athletic Director Bo Bergen said, "We're very proud of Jazmine. She's a hard worker and a very good representative of our soccer program and our school. We wish the best for her."

Assistant soccer coach Nathan Haikey said, "I think it's a great opportunity for Jazmine to keep playing and also stay close to home. She's a great asset to her team and a great leader."

Belland said, "I would like to thank Coach Delatorre, Coach Sumler and Coach Haikey for pushing me to do my best no matter how difficult it is. I would like to thank my family for supporting me. Thank you to everyone who played a part in this. Thank you, Coach Bond, for allowing me to play."