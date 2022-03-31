Willis Signs With Cowley College

McDonald County High School senior Shaylen Willis signed with Cowley County Community College in Arkansas City, Kan., on March 23.

Willis is a dancer with MC Pom and captain of the dance team. She has been dancing for 13 years and a member of MC Pom for four years. Before dancing with MC Pom, she said she danced in Bentonville, Ark., and at Anderson Dance Academy.

She has received her pom letter, a best high kicks award and a best teamwork award, along with being captain of the team, she said. Her academic awards in high school include her academic letter and being a gold card recipient all four years. Her activities in high school include Science National Honor Society, National Honor Society, boys' basketball manager and yearbook.

Before the signing, Willis said she was "nervous but excited for new opportunities."

She said she chose Cowley County Community College because "it's not too far, but it's not too close, which is exactly where I need to be. The campus is small, so it feels like home, not overwhelming. The coach reminds me of my current coach, being very supportive and helpful with this next big step."

Her mother, Jill Willis, said, "It's bittersweet but exciting. The reality of it is hitting hard."

Athletic Director Bo Bergen said, "We're excited for her and her future endeavors. She's a valued member of our school."

MC Pom Coach Eden Legrand said she has watched Willis dance since she was five or six years old.

"I'm very proud of her," she said. "I have known Shay for a very long time, so seeing her come this far is very cool. I'm very excited for her and the whole team."

Willis said, "I would like to thank my mom for providing and supporting me for all these long and stressful years, not only in dance but all other aspects of life. I would also like to thank Eden for helping me grow, learn and leading me down a path full of new opportunities to prepare me for my future."