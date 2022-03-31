The McDonald County Press Obituaries For March 31, 2022

Ruby Cargile

Dec. 28, 1938

March 24, 2022

Ruby Cargile, age 83, of Pineville, Missouri, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Daughter of Butch and Opal (Sullivan) Wise, Ruby was born on December 28, 1938, in Crane, Missouri.

Subsequent to graduating from Hurley High School in 1956, Ruby married Bill Cargile, spending 32 years together before his eventual passing in June of 2017. A believer in the Baptist faith, Ruby was an incredibly hard worker who was still actively doing drywall with her son at the age of 81.

Ruby loved to go "coon" hunting, so much so that she got a tattoo in tribute to the activity. Ruby enjoyed fishing, cattle penning, horses and even a good game of bingo with friends. To Ruby, however, her family was everything, and her grandchildren were her greatest source of joy. Ruby was a kind soul who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ruby is survived by her two children, Greg DeWitt and Teena Stewart, both of Pineville, Missouri; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry Wise of Purdy, Missouri, Jerry Wise and sister Joan Eubanks, both of Clever, Missouri.

In addition to her parents, Butch and Opal Wise, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Cargile, and her daughter, Reena Eberle.

The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at White Funeral Home, Cassville, Missouri.

Arrangements are under the direction of White Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville, Missouri.

Frances Helen Soltow

April 22, 1935

March 21, 2022

Frances Helen Soltow, 86, of Southwest City, Mo., died Monday, March 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

She was born April 22, 1935, in Denver, Colo., to Mike and Susie Lamirato. On June 11, 1955, in Denver, she married Edward William Soltow. In 1973, the family moved from Denver to Southwest City. For several years she assisted her husband in the operation of their family business, Soltow Business Supply and Printing Company in Grove, Okla. She was a member of Church of the Nativity Catholic Church in Noel, Mo., where she also served as church bookkeeper.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Edward Soltow on March 28, 2006; and three siblings, George Lamirato, Madeline Thompson, Theresa Lamirato.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Law (David) of Southwest City, Carol Pryor (Kenneth) of Pryor, Okla.; four sons, Eddie Soltow (Sue) of Anderson, Michael Soltow of Southwest City, Robert Soltow (Marla) of Seneca, Mo., Christopher Soltow (Sarah) of Ballwin, Mo.; 14 grandchildren; and four siblings, Butch and Tommy Lamirato, Margaret Pitton, Josephine Santangelo, all from Denver.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Church of the Nativity in Noel, Mo., with Father Chaz Dunn officiating. Burial followed at Southwest City Cemetery.

Online condolences may e left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City, Mo.