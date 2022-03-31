Sign in
Stanton, Smith throw out ceremonial first pitches

by Graham Thomas | March 31, 2022 at 7:55 a.m.
GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County Schools Superintendent Mark Stanton throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Mustangs' first game on the their new artificial turf field at McDonald County High School.

  photo  GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Longtime McDonald County baseball coach Lee Smith throws out a ceremonial first pitch Saturday morning prior to the Mustangs playing their first game on the new artificial turf baseball field at McDonald County High School.
  
  photo  GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County baseball players stand at attention during the national anthem before the Mustangs' game against Carl Junction on Saturday morning. It was the first game on the new artificial turf on the baseball field at McDonald County High School.
  

Print Headline: Stanton, Smith throw out ceremonial first pitches

