RELIGION: We Hear About Jesus But Do We Really Know Him?

We had many visitors with us Sunday morning as we gathered to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers of healing were requested for many. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer.

The children's Sunday school class was taught by Terry Lett, and Shelley Hall shared the adult lesson, "Encouraged," a study of 1 Thessalonians 3:4-13. As believers, we need encouragement to remain faithful to Christ and we can encourage others in their spiritual walk through prayer.

Linda Abercrombie read Matthew 27:46 and shared the devotional, "Forsaken," which tells of the Easter story. Jesus suffered so much pain for us and our salvation. Jesus was forsaken for us. Mitchell Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers.

The congregation joined voices in singing "Pass It On" and "The Old Rugged Cross." We were blessed with special praise music from Jerry and Linda, who sang "Jesus Savior, Pilot Me," and Karen Gardner, who sang "Is Your Burden Heavy?"

"He Seeks, He Saves and He's Making Waves" was the title of Sunday's message, with Scripture reference from Luke 19:1-10. Our pastor, Mark Hall, shared the story of Zacchaeus wanting to see Jesus as he visited Jericho. He heard Jesus was passing through and wanted to see who Jesus was after hearing about Him.

Brother Mark told us it is just like people today who have heard about Jesus but don't really know Him. "They are curious about Jesus, but obstacles get in their way and it becomes too much trouble for them." Brother Mark talked about the four obstacles that Zacchaeus overcame to see Jesus. "We still have the same problems today." The Scripture reference was verse 2.

Brother Mark told us that, first, Zacchaeus had a psychological problem. "He worked for the tax collector and was crooked. He figured Jesus wouldn't want to see him. Just like today, some people figure they aren't good enough to see Jesus. Zacchaeus overcame that problem. We can, too."

As he referred to verse 3, Brother Mark told us that, second, Zacchaeus had a practical problem. "There was a big crowd. We deal with large crowds today, but he overcame that obstacle and went into the crowd anyway."

Third, Zacchaeus had a physical problem. Brother Mark told us that Zacchaeus was short and couldn't see over the crowd. He overcame that by climbing a tree to see Him. "People today have physical problems that keep them from seeing Jesus." He referred to verse 7.

And fourth, Brother Mark told us that Zacchaeus had a people problem. He told us that the devil will try to infiltrate everyone and every church, but Jesus noticed Zacchaeus and even wanted to eat supper with Him. "Zacchaeus overcame the people problem. There are those who have heard about Jesus, but people problems hold them back. The people that speak their mind about others are the ones that complain the most when others speak their minds about them. Don't worry about what the devil's 'playpen' says about you."

In closing, Brother Mark told us that Zacchaeus sought Jesus and, when you really seek Him, you will find Him. "Once you see Him, you will seek Him. He will call you and then you will surrender to Him. Zacchaeus gave back everything he stole. The Lord became his boss.

If you haven't made God your boss, have you really found Jesus? He will guide you, speak to you and protect you. The power is always on and He will help you stay tuned in, but you have to be aligned with Jesus. Your Bible will keep you lined up. Ask God to show you what you need to know. People worry about cell phone service all the time. Don't get out of service range with God. Are you up a spiritual tree like Zacchaeus? Is Jesus calling you to come down and meet Him?"

Our hymn of invitation was "Leave It There." At the close of the service, Brother Mark presented baptism certificates to Roger, Carter, Landon and Aubree. We all then witnessed the baptism of Aubree in the chilly waters of Mill Creek. May God bless her for her decision.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. and join us for Sunday school at 10 a.m. Bible Study is Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.