Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Noel Man Arrested On Drug Charges

March 31, 2022 at 7:59 a.m.
Robert Matthews

According to a news release, Noel deputy marshals, on Monday, March 24, were conducting extra patrols in the vicinity of the laundry mat on Gratz Street due to recent reports of drug activity on the property.

According to the release from the Noel Marshal's Office, deputies made contact with and detained 40-year-old Robert Ray Matthews of Noel. Matthews had previously been removed from the premises for trespassing.

While conducting a pat-down of Matthews, deputies discovered a bag of what they believed to be methamphetamine, as well as associated drug paraphernalia, the release states.

Matthews was taken into custody, booked into the McDonald County Detention Center, and charged in connection with two felonies -- possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia -- with a cash-only bond in the amount of $1,500 set, according to the release.

  photo  COURTESY PHOTO/Robert Matthews.
  
  photo  Robert Matthews
  

Print Headline: Noel Man Arrested On Drug Charges

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

El Dorado tops Texarkana for 10th straight win
by News-Times Staff
Parkers Chapel girls win Trojan Relays crown
by News-Times Staff
El Dorado track teams finish second at Magnolia
by News-Times Staff
SouthArk back home for region series
by Jason Avery
El Dorado extends winning streak
by News-Times Staff
ADVERTISEMENT