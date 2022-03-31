Noel Man Arrested On Drug Charges

According to a news release, Noel deputy marshals, on Monday, March 24, were conducting extra patrols in the vicinity of the laundry mat on Gratz Street due to recent reports of drug activity on the property.

According to the release from the Noel Marshal's Office, deputies made contact with and detained 40-year-old Robert Ray Matthews of Noel. Matthews had previously been removed from the premises for trespassing.

While conducting a pat-down of Matthews, deputies discovered a bag of what they believed to be methamphetamine, as well as associated drug paraphernalia, the release states.

Matthews was taken into custody, booked into the McDonald County Detention Center, and charged in connection with two felonies -- possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia -- with a cash-only bond in the amount of $1,500 set, according to the release.

COURTESY PHOTO/Robert Matthews.

