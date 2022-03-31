Newby Takes Helm At Chamber

John Newby won't tip his hand but he will say he has big plans for the McDonald Chamber of Commerce this year.

Newby, a member of the Chamber's marketing team, has been tapped to come on board April 1 as the new part-time executive director.

The former Air Force meteorologist and entrepreneur brings years of business experience to the table. The businessman is actively involved in the consulting industry, helping others succeed.

Now, he plans to use that business savvy to help his own county.

Change is on the horizon after the Chamber was hit hard by covid-19.

Chamber officials are wanting to rebuild their base after losing memberships over the past two years.

Newby's revitalization plan entails hosting large events this year. Though he won't elaborate, the Chamber will draw interest by holding a few events. Details will be forthcoming, he said.

The semi-retired McDonald County resident, who moved here from Oklahoma, is the CEO of Truly-Local, LLC, a company that is dedicated to helping communities flourish and thrive.

Newby plans to do just that here.

McDonald County faces opportunities to gain business that is oftentimes lost to nearby Joplin, Bentonville, Ark., or online.

But there are draws here that can't be found elsewhere, such as the Elk River tourism industry that booms during the summer. Newby plans to focus on short-term economic development by marketing the county's river tourism industry. Tourists spend money right away, therefore spurring the economy.

"We definitely have to capitalize (on that)," he said.

Newby shares his business acumen in a newspaper column, Building Main Street, not Wall Street, published in numerous newspapers. His newspaper column appears in the McDonald County Press, where Newby shares his economic and marketing thoughts.

Newby writes in a column, published earlier this year, that carving out and showcasing a community's attributes can mean a huge difference in dollars.

"There is nothing more powerful than a 'Truly-Local Community,' knowing what it takes to succeed and bringing true vibrancy to your community. In addition to balance, it is also about building and creating uniqueness, something that only a truly local concentration provides," he writes.

"Uniqueness is vital in the emerging economics of your community."

Businesses are coming out of a difficult time. The global pandemic struck a number of businesses hard and they entered a survival mode. Business owners face an opportunity to emerge from their foxhole and get to work.

"Now is the time to capture some of the business."

Newby also plans to rebuild by showing the benefits of Chamber membership. People are attracted to innovation, entrepreneurship and vibrancy. Those principles will help build membership and attracts others, he believes.

"Memberships are what make the Chamber go," he said. "We will focus on that front and center."

Chamber members now total about 130 but Newby believes the Chamber can rebuild its membership to once again top out at 300 members.

"We need to build an organization to show we are a business investment," he said.

"It's not a charitable donation."