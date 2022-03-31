Mustangs Take Second At Home Meet, Girls Third

McDonald County High School Track & Field

DATE^Level^OPPONENT^TIME

March 24^Varsity^Mustang Stampede^noon

March 31^Varsity^at Carthage Invitational^TBA

April 5^JV^at Neosho JV Meet^TBA

April 7^Varsity^at Glendale Girls Night Out^TBA

April 12^JV^at Joplin JV Meet^TBA

April 14^Varsity^East Newton Invitational^TBA

April 19^Varsity^at Cassville Invitational^TBA

April 21^Varsity^at Willard Invitational^TBA

April 26^Varsity^at Monett Invitational^TBA

April 28^JV^at Monett JV Meet^TBA

April 29^Varsity^at Webb City Invitational^TBA

May 2^JV^at Carthage 9-10^TBA

May 3^Varsity^Big 8 Meet at Mount Vernon^TBA

McDonald County Junior High Track & Field

DATE^OPPONENT^TIME

March 24^at Neosho Open House^4 p.m.

March 29^Mustang Stampede^4 p.m.

April 5^at Carthage Meet^4 p.m.

April 12^at East Newton Invite^4 p.m.

April 14^at Monett Relays^4 p.m.

April 18^at Pierce City^4 p.m.

April 19^at Lamar Meet^4 p.m.

April 21^at Cassville Meet^4 p.m.

April 30^Big 8 Championship at Reeds Spring^4 p.m.

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County track teams hosted the Ebenee Munoz Memorial Stampede on Thursday, March 24, at McDonald County High School.

The boys finished second overall, while the girls finished third in the varsity meets. Carthage took first place in both the varsity meets.

McDonald County swept the first-place finishes in the junior varsity meet, which also was held on Thursday.

Varsity Boys

Carthage took first place with 192.50 points, while McDonald County had 109, Cassville 105, Monett 103.5, Washburn Southwest 72, Jasper 47, Diamond 36, College Heights Christian 29, Purdy 24 and Wheaton 12.

Ricardo Salas took first place in the javelin with a throw of 42.75 meters, while Andrew Moritz was second at 41.15 and Jaxson Harrell 11th at 25.42.

Junior Eliam took first place in the discus at 43.17, while Logan Harriman was second at 41.03 and Toby Moore fourth at 37.78

Joshua Pacheco took second place in the triple jump at 12.56, while Jared Mora was seventh at 11.07.

Garrett Gricks placed second in the shot put at 12.60, while Morgan Grider was third at 12.20 and Toby Moore sixth at 11.47.

Pacheco placed fourth in the 200-meter dash at 24.74 with Aidrian Short 14th at 26.83 and Steven Paxtor 17th at 27.80.

Zeth Dake placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run at 11:57.43, while Tyler Rothrock was fifth at 12:22.42.

Esteban Martinez-Olvera placed sixth in the long jump at 5.21, while Cesar Diaz-Pedraza was twentieth at 4.06.

Samuel Barton placed sixth in the 400-meter dash at 58.54, while Steven Paxtor was 12th at 1:02.82 and Cesar Diaz-Pedraza 13th at 1:03.84.

Hunter Leach placed sixth in the 800-meter run at 2:23.02, while Corbin Holly placed 10th at 2:29.93

Tyler Rothrock placed eighth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:27.51, while Bryan Montero-Gutierrez was 12th at 5:43.54.

Martinez-Olvera finished 10th in the 100-meter dash at 12.71, while Francisco Blacas-Ayala was fifteenth at 13.37 and Aidrian Short 16th at 13.39.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Zeth Dake, Corbin Hunter, Montero-Gutierrez and Hunter Leach placed fifth with a time of 9:42.20.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Jared Mora, Pacheco, Samuel Barton and Martinez-Olvera placed third at 1:38.87.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Mora, Cesar Diaz-Pedraza, Blacas-Ayala and Moore placed sixth at 48.71.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Pacheco, Paxtor, Blancas-Ayala and Barton took fifth at 3:56.11.

Varsity Girls

The McDonald County girls track team finished third overall Thursday, March 24, at the Ebenee Munoz Memorial Stampede held at McDonald County High School in Anderson.

Carthage won the girls' meet with 148 points, while Cassville had 132, McDonald County 124.5, Monett 92, Jasper 86, College Heights Christian 63.5, Washburn Southwest 36, Diamond 25 and Wheaton 14.

Mariana Salas placed first in the javelin with a throw of 34.58, while Analisa Ramirez was third at 25.38 and Roslynn Huston 11th at 19.08.

Sosha Howard placed first in the triple jump at 9.67, while Mikala McCroy was fourth at 8.55 and Abigail Pagel seventh at 7.41.

Howard placed second in the long jump at 4.23, while Mikala McCory was thirteenth at 3.38

Savannah Lieb placed third in the high jump at 1.49, while Melysia McCroy was seventh at 1.28.

Lieb was third in the 400-meter dash at 1:13.07, while Pagel was 15th at 1:22.83.

Jada Alfaro took third place in the shot put at 9.03, while Ramirez was seventh at 7.55 and Huston eighth at 7.55.

Peyton Cooper placed third in the discus at 24.58, while Jasmine McDonald was seventh at 21.20, Huston eighth at 20.97.

Anna Price and Melanie Gillming finished tied for third in the pole vault at 1.97.

Madison Burton placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run at 15:08.69.

Howard placed fifth in the 100-meter dash at 14.59, while Carlee Cooper was ninth at 15.39 and Pagel fourteenth at 17.03.

Mikala McCrory placed fifth in the 200-meter dash at 31.70, while Gissele Reyes-Luna was sixth at 31.82.

Reyes-Luna placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 57.50.

Burton finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run at 6:54.05, while Clara Horton was tenth at 7:04.93,

Price took eighth in the 800-meter run at 2:56.95, while Clara Horton was eleventh at 3:05.49

The 4x200-meter relay team of Lacey Nix, Corina Holland, Maggie Pratt and Carlee Cooper took fourth at 2:04.66.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Holland, Lieb, Nix and Price placed third at 4:41.52.

GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Ricardo Salas prepares to throw the javelin during the Ebenee Munoz Memorial Stampede on Thursday, March 24, in Anderson.



GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Josh Pacheco competes in the triple jump for the McDonald Country track team at the Ebenee Munoz Memorial Stampede on Thursday, March 24.



GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Savannah Leib competes in the high jump for the McDonald County track team at their home meet, the Ebenee Munoz Memorial Stampede, on Thursday, March 24.



GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Sosha Howard competes in the triple jump for the McDonald County track team at its home meet, the Ebenee Munoz Memorial Stampede, on Thursday, March 24.

