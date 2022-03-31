Mustangs Excited About 2022 Baseball Season





ANDERSON -- After winning 15 games during the 2021 season, the McDonald County Mustangs have their sights set for even bigger accomplishments in 2022.

"Expectations come from success," said fourth-year MCHS baseball coach Kevin Burgi. "We had a decent year last year. I would think that every kid that was on the roster last year didn't like how the season ended. We want to go further than we did last year. That's the general expectation on the season."

The Mustangs finished 15-14 last year and reached the district tournament semifinals.

McDonald County is off to a good start to the 2022 season. After losing its season-opener versus Harrison in the Ozarks Baseball Classic on March 18, the Mustangs ripped off five straight wins, including two home wins on Saturday on their new artificial turf field at MCHS.

"Our team chemistry is good," Burgi said. "The kids are working. It's a good group of seniors."

While the turf was being installed on the baseball field, Burgi said the team had to be creative on how to practice since it couldn't use its field.

"Our kids have not used that as an excuse to not get better," he said. "We are blessed with an indoor facility with three (batting) tunnels and a meeting room. We went down to the old soccer practice field. We got our hacks in. Every day at 5:15, track would give us 50 yards of the turf field."

Burgi said it was fun to plan practices while waiting on the field to be finished. It was completed in time for the first home game.

The Mustangs return all-state catcher Cole Martin, who hit .418 with five home runs and 18 RBIs last season. Martin signed to play baseball at Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kan., back in December. Martin was a unanimous All-Conference first-team selection.

"He's a really good player for us," Burgi said. "It's cool to have him back. He's a good one to have."

First-team All-Conference selection Levi Helm signed with Highland (Kan.) Community College back in December, after hitting .337 with two home runs and a team-high 24 RBIs last year.

"He was a guy in the middle of the order who was a big staple to our success," Burgi said. Helm was an infielder last year but will transition to the outfield and also pitch, Burgi said.

"He'll do whatever you ask him to do," Burgi said of Helm. "He's a great kid."

Cross Dowd (.253, 16 RBIs) was an all-conference second-team infielder last year. He'll play shortstop and pitch, Burgi said.

"Cross has solidified us up the middle," Burgi said. "He goes into both holes really well and dominates routine plays. The offensive gains he's made from sophomore to junior year have been huge."

Destyn Dowd (.253 12 RBIs) was an honorable mention all-conference as a utility player as a freshman last year. He'll play third base and pitch this year.

"He played everywhere," Burgi said. "He handled it really well. He threw some valuable innings on the mound. As a freshman, we were blown away with his ability to not strike out (at the plate)."

Weston Gordon was a second-team all-conference selection after going 6-3 with a 2.61 ERA last year. He'll also play first base when not pitching.

"Gordon had a great year on the mound," Burgi said. "He came in and dominated the strike zone with every start he made. He's not real flashy but he pounds the zone and throws a good curveball. Toward the end of the year, we were trotting him out to throw the bigger games of the season."

Jack Parnell returns after starting every game in center field last year. Isaac Behm started in left field and had 14 RBIs.

Other players who will see heavy playing time are Colton Ruddick, Fisher Sanny, Tucker Walters, Lane Pratt and senior Dylan Igisomar.

"We've got a lot of guys," Burgi said. "We run two deep at every position. Whoever's pitching, we're comfortable with their backup," he said.

GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS All-state catcher Cole Martin leads the Mustangs into the 2022 season after hitting five home runs with 18 RBIs and a .418 batting average in 2021.



GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County junior shortstop Cross Dowd fields a ground ball during the first inning against Carl Junction on Saturday, March 26.



More News

McDonald County High School Baseball

DATE^LEVEL^OPPONENT^TIME/RESULT

March 18^Varsity^vs. Harrison#^L, 12-2

March 19^Varsity^vs. Tuckerman#^W, 17-6

March 19^Varsity^vs. Russellville#^W, 12-3

March 24^Varsity/JV^at Carthage^W, 5-3

March 26^Varsity^Carl Junction^W, 2-0

March 26^Varsity^Camdenton^W, 4-3

March 28^Varsity/JV^at Shiloh Christian^5 p.m.

March 29^Varsity/JV^at Joplin^4:30 p.m.

April 1^Varsity/JV^at Branson^4:30 p.m.

April 4^Varsity/JV^Webb City^4:30 p.m.

April 7^Varsity^Jay, Okla.^4:30 p.m.

April 8^Varsity/JV^Providence Academy^4:30 p.m.

April 9^Varsity^Parkview (at Nixa)^1 p.m.

April 9^Varsity^at Nixa^3 p.m.

April 12^Varsity/JV^Lamar*^4:30 p.m.

April 14^Varsity/JV^Monett*^4:30 p.m.

April 16^Varsity^Neosho^11 a.m.

April 19^Varsity/JV^at East Newton*^4:30 p.m.

April 21^Varsity/JV^Cassville*^4:30 p.m.

April 23^Varsity^at West Plains^TBA

April 23^Varsity^vs. Mtn. Home (at West Plains)^TBA

April 26^Varsity/JV^at Seneca*^4:30 p.m.

April 27^Varisity/JV^Glendale^4:30 p.m.

April 28^Varsity/JV^at Hollister^4:30 p.m.

May 3^Varsity/JV^Nevada*^4:30 p.m.

May 5^Varsity/JV^at Big 8 Crossover^4:30 p.m.

May 6^Varsity/JV^Mount Vernon^4:30 p.m.

May 9^Varsity/JV^at Republic^4:30 p.m.

May 11^Varsity/JV^Aurora^4:30 p.m.

May 13-21^Varsity^District Tournament^TBA

* Big 8 West Conference

# Ozarks Baseball Classic in Harrison, Ark.



