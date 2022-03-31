MCHS girls defeated 3-0 by Webb City

The McDonald County girls soccer team was defeated on Tuesday night, 3-0, at Webb City.

The loss dropped the Lady Mustangs to 1-4 on the season.

"Our girls played extremely hard and battled well," said MCHS coach John Delatorre. "Webb City has a good team with some really strong players and, outside of a few select plays, we were toe-to-toe with them all game. The girls keep getting better every day, and we are excited to continue to watch them compete for the rest of the season."

McDonald County is back action on Thursday at Willard before playing three straight home games.

On Friday, the Lady Mustangs are scheduled to host Carl Junction. On Monday, McDonald County will play Carthage before hosting Neosho on Tuesday.