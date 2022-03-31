MCHS Drama Presents ‘Jazz Dream’

McDonald County High School Drama, in association with the Dabbs Greer Theatre Society and Mustang Players, will present the musical Jazz Dream, a musical version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream set in the roaring twenties, on Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. at the McDonald County Performing Arts Center, 100 Mustang Drive, Anderson. Tickets are available at the high school office and are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

The play revolves around the performers of the Club Carolina and the upcoming marriage of the Duke (Jacob Winkler) and Diva (Quinci Chamberlain). Other jazz club performers include James Jackson, David Burleson, Kaitlyn Epling, Cheyenne Craddock, Hailey Staib, Garrett Anderson, Devin Swanson, Ashleigh Nalley, Hunter Cheek, Kaydience Richie, Sammi Weiser, Rebekah Lilly, Laci Akins, Brenna Jensen, Kaysha Stone and Wyatt Fausset.

Fairies inhabit the jazz club, including Titania the Queen of the Fairies (Serenity Stone) and King of the Fairies, Oberon (Tony Dowd) and his sidekick, Puck (Sean Henson), who try to get custody of the changeling boy Chickadee (Zach Sampson). Other fairies include Rebekah Lilly, Alhona Frisby, Brenna Jensen, Melanie Alvarez, Cassandra Buzzard.

To round out the cast are the hilarious actors of Quince and Company who come to perform at the Duke and Diva's wedding reception, including Payton Nalley, William Austin, Hunter Mc Affery, Aiden Laffiteau, Jaydaan Hearl-Stephens, Sam Brewer, Kaleb Hand and Anthony Cable.