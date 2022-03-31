Land Transfers

Stephen Barber and Hollis Barber to Jonson Reece and Amanda Hoyt. Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Wilson Family Interprisees, Inc. to Patricia Wilson. Sec. 33, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Colonial Impact Fund, LLC to PS Investments, LLC and RDT Funding, LLC. Ley-Welles Estates. Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

Vickie L. Barens to Payne Construction, Inc. Sec. 34, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Ryan A. Vaughn. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Mark Epling and Sheri Epling to The Mark and Sheri Epling Revocable Trust Dated March 21, 2022. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC to Ernest Leon Sherrill Jr. and Alma Inez Sherrill. Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Wylie Sharon, Pat Sharon, Jim D. Stout, Pamela Hobbs, Tommy Hobbs and Tim Stout to Roberta Benningfield. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33 and Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Roberta Benningfield to Diamond Diggz Property Solutions. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33 and Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Tiffany Cope and Justin Cope to Jeramie Matlock. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. Ley-Welles Estates. Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Mary McCaine, Tim McCaine and Kathy McCaine to Tyler Rankin. Sec. 32, Twp. 21, Rge. 22. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael D. Kelly and Rosemary Kelly to Dewayne Kelly and Melissa Kelly. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Blk. 8, Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Janet Perry and Walter Perry to Leigh Ann Perry. Sec. 19, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Janet Perry and Walter Perry to The Andrade Family 2013 Recovable Trust. Sec. 19, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Joseph Russell O'Brien to Susan Marie Chandler. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. Miser Creek Sub-division. Lot 3. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Frances Marie O'Brien and Joseph R. O'Brien to Frances Marie O'Brien. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.