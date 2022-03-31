Lady Mustangs Young But Talented

McDonald County High School Girls Soccer

DATE^LEVEL^OPPONENT^TIME/RESULT

March 18^Varsity^vs. Lebanon%^L, 6-0

March 18^Varsity^vs. Crocker%^L, 3-0

March 19^Varsity^vs. Liberty%^W, 4-0

March 22^Varsity/JV^New Covenant Academy^L, 4-0

March 29^Varsity/JV^at Webb City^5 p.m.

March 31^Varsity/JV^at Willard^4:30 p.m.

April 1^Varsity/JV^Carl Junction^5 p.m.

April 4^Varsity/JV^Carthage^5 p.m.

April 5^Varsity/JV^Neosho^4:30 p.m.

April 8-9^Varsity^at Willard Tourn.^TBA

April 11^Varsity/JV^Greenwood Laboratory^4:30 p.m.

April 12^Varsity/JV^at Aurora^4:30 p.m.

April 14^Varsity/JV^Monett^5 p.m.

April 18^Varsity/JV^Pittsburg^4:30 p.m.

April 19^Varsity/JV^at Springfield Catholic^5 p.m.

April 21^Varsity/JV^at McCauley Catholic^4:30 p.m.

April 25^Varsity/JV^Joplin^4:30 p.m.

April 26^Varsity/JV^at Cassville^4:30 p.m.

April 28^Varsity/JV^at Marshfield^4:30 p.m.

May 5^Varsity/JV^Logan-Rogersville^4:30 p.m.

May 7^JV^at Aurora JV Tourn.^TBA

May 9^Varsity/JV^at Neosho^5 p.m.

May 14-21^Varsity^District Tournament^TBA

% Heritage Bank Lebanon Kickoff Tournament

The youth movement is in full effect for the McDonald County girls' soccer team this spring.

"We're pretty young," said fourth-year MCHS coach John Delatorre. "We've got one senior that's coming back. I think we've only got two to three juniors coming back and two new juniors, and the rest of our team is all sophomores and freshmen. We're really sophomore-heavy. We're pretty young, but a lot of them got good varsity experience last year."

McDonald County won just one game last season and lost in the first round of district play to Webb City. But a bright spot to take away from that game was the Lady Mustangs held the Lady Cardinals scoreless for a good portion of the first half.

Webb City did score two goals before halftime before winning 8-0 to end the Lady Mustangs' season.

"They poured it on with their athleticism and skill in the second half," Delatorre said. "We held our own in the first half. We're looking forward to bolstering our defense and, hopefully, to put some threat on them in the offense. That would really change the dynamic of this team."

McDonald County returns one senior in Jazmine Belland, who has played forward but could play on the backline or in the midfield, Delatorre said.

"Jazmine has been one of our more composed players and gives us control and direction on the field," he said.

Junior three-sport standout Samara Smith returns in the goal. She also plays volleyball and basketball.

"She's really athletic and a fearless goalkeeper,' Delatorre said. "We feel good about her."

Juniors Kadence Elliott and Helen Martinez have been midfielders for the Lady Mustangs. Martinez could move to forward, while Elliott may drop back and play on the backline, Delatorre said.

"They bring a lot to the table in terms of skill and leadership," he said.

Sophomore Anna Clarkson, another three-sport athlete, was the Lady Mustangs' leading scorer from last year. Clarkson, who also runs cross country and plays basketball, may drop back into midfield but also be an offensive threat.

"Her threat moving forward is something we always look forward to," Delatorre said.

Sophomore Mireya Sebastian is very technical and calm on the ball.

A total of 22 sophomores are on the roster, with only three freshmen.

"We're really excited," Delatorre said. "They're young. They're energetic. It's a really good group of girls."

McDonald County opened up its 2022 season by going 1-2 in the Heritage Bank Lebanon Kickoff Tournament on March 18-19.

The Lady Mustangs were shut out by host Lebanon (6-0) and Crocker (3-0) on the first day but turned around and beat Liberty 4-0 on the second day.

The Lady Mustangs got two goals from sophomore Keisha Roponei and single goals from Clarkson and Martinez in the 4-0 win over Liberty.

Martinez and Jazmine Belland each had assists.

Goalkeeper Samara Smith had 29 saves for the entire tournament and recorded one clean sheet.

McDonald County opened up its home schedule on March 22 with a 4-0 loss to New Covenant Academy.

McDonald County is scheduled to play at Willard on Thursday, March 31, before hosting Carl Junction on Friday, April 1.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Anna Clarkson battles with a Webb City defender for control of the ball during a game during the 2021 season at McDonald County High School.

